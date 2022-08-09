DeForest man charged with OWI-6 after Madison police respond to report of gunshot fired at vehicle

A DeForest man is facing a mandatory minimum prison sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a sixth offense after Madison police responded to a report of gunfire from a vehicle.

Cody J. Goen, 42, of DeForest was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, and charged in Dane County Circuit Court with felony operating a vehicle while under the influence as a fifth or sixth offense and carrying a concealed knife.

The incident began, according to court documents, with a call to Madison police, reporting that at 10:40 a.m. a person in a small, red SUV pulling a trailer had shot at another driver while on West Dayton Street. The caller then reportedly followed the suspect vehicle, going north on John Nolen Drive toward Williamson Street.

A Madison Police lieutenant reported that the suspect vehicle made a wide right turn onto South Riverside Drive, nearly hitting the officer’s vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly driving 40 to 50 mph in a 25 mph residential area.

According to the criminal complaint, police stopped the vehicle and explained the circumstances to the driver, Goen, who said he didn’t have a gun and hadn’t shot at anyone. While driving, Goen reportedly told police, he had drank one can of beer and half of another before spilling the other half in his lap.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found what appeared to be marijuana, a bottle of Vyvanse, a stimulant commonly used for ADHD treatment, a folding knife with a 3-inch blade, and another folding knife with a 5-inch blade. Officers reported finding more weapons including another folding knife with a 3-inch blade, a pair of “Wolverine style” bladed claws, a hatchet, 9-inch bladed Gerber knife, a 7-inch bladed black “combat style” knife, an ice pick, and an unfired .380 bullet.

Goen reportedly told officers that he had earlier argued with another driver and the other driver threw a soda can at Goen’s vehicle, which Goen then threw back, making the noise that the other driver mistook for a gunshot.

According to court records, Goen has five previous convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with two incidents in 2011 and three in 2018. In the most recent case, Goen was sentenced to two years in prison in April 2019.

In 1997, only 10 days after his 17th birthday, Goen was placed on 10 years probation after entering a plea of no contest to armed robbery, with a misdemeanor charge of possession of dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Goen is scheduled to appear in Dane County Court on Aug. 18 for a preliminary hearing.