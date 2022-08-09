ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Summit County, OH
Society
County
Summit County, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

School uniform store navigates inflation ahead of upcoming school year

CLEVELAND — Schoolbelles, a school uniform and accessories company, is something Christine Correll holds close to her heart. She said her grandmother started the company more than 60 years ago. As a new school year approaches, the company is doing what it can to prepare amid challenges like inflation.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
Upworthy

A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then

In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Free concerts in the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park — You’re invited!

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Attention all music and nature lovers, how would you like to enjoy live concerts in the middle of a beautiful meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park? Grab your lawn chair and picnic basket — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton has details on the Rhythm on the River series put on by the Conservancy for CVNP.
PENINSULA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH

Outdoor Pop-Up Shop BannerCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Bedford, OH. - An Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop is coming to Bedford, OH, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Pop-Up Shop is a new way to connect with consumers. A Pop-Up Shop consists of various business owners coming together in one location to market their products. According to Shopify.com, Pop-Up Shops lets digitally native retailers meet and get to know their customers. The Pop-Up Shops allow a face-to-face interaction shopping experience. Merchants get to know their consumers and meet potential customers, and customers get introduced to business owners behind the business.
BEDFORD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all

I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy