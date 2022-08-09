Read full article on original website
Related
Additional money is on the way to help Ohio schools feed their students
If you're worried about covering the cost of packing your child's lunch every day, or paying for meals offered at school, there are two ways districts participate in the school meal program.
Akron provides $10,000 grants to businesses impacted by pandemic
The City of Akron is providing financial help to small businesses impacted by the pandemic through one-time $10,000 grants.
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
'We’re certainly not out of the woods:' New inflation numbers out as Northeast Ohio communities continue to grapple with high prices
CLEVELAND — New numbers out Wednesday morning show inflation hit 8.5% in July, falling from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. While many hope the month to month slowdown is a sign of improving economic conditions, consumers may not be out of the woods just yet. The Greater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
spectrumnews1.com
School uniform store navigates inflation ahead of upcoming school year
CLEVELAND — Schoolbelles, a school uniform and accessories company, is something Christine Correll holds close to her heart. She said her grandmother started the company more than 60 years ago. As a new school year approaches, the company is doing what it can to prepare amid challenges like inflation.
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then
In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Free concerts in the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park — You’re invited!
PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Attention all music and nature lovers, how would you like to enjoy live concerts in the middle of a beautiful meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park? Grab your lawn chair and picnic basket — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton has details on the Rhythm on the River series put on by the Conservancy for CVNP.
What are the lowest paying jobs in the Cleveland metro area?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs bus drivers, bus assistants and van drivers as academic year begins
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools district, like school systems across the nation, has struggled over the years with bus-driver shortages, but the current situation has been fueled by the pandemic and increasing regulations. “It’s bad,” said William Andexler, the Akron Public Schools district’s transportation coordinator....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
Outdoor Pop-Up Shop BannerCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Bedford, OH. - An Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop is coming to Bedford, OH, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Pop-Up Shop is a new way to connect with consumers. A Pop-Up Shop consists of various business owners coming together in one location to market their products. According to Shopify.com, Pop-Up Shops lets digitally native retailers meet and get to know their customers. The Pop-Up Shops allow a face-to-face interaction shopping experience. Merchants get to know their consumers and meet potential customers, and customers get introduced to business owners behind the business.
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
Tail light repair project inspired by Jayland Walker shooting
Inspired by the fatal police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker, volunteers in Akron hope to help prevent residents from being stopped by police, offering to repair or replace car lights or light bulbs at no cost.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
Comments / 0