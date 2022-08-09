Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers looking for help in deadly shooting investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police and Macon County Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a shooting death. Police responded to Golden Fox Brewery at 2 a.m. on July 31 at the end of North Dineen Street near East Pershing Road. They said a graduation party was happening there and four people had been […]
Effingham Radio
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
Missing Macon Co. teenager found
(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager. Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard […]
Teen sentenced for firing gun at officers’ car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a pair of charges related to shots being fired at two Springfield Police officers. Keanthony D. Brown was charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a possession of a weapon by a gang […]
Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and […]
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
WAND TV
17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified. Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m. Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did...
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about Café burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a burglary that occurred at D&J Café on August 5, 2022 around 9:43 p.m. Police say the suspect broke into the business and swiped $350 in cash, $200 in gift...
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
newschannel20.com
Man who left baby in coma sentenced to 12 years
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man who injured a baby, leaving him in a medically induced coma, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. 35-year-old Christopher Pulliam pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. He was sentenced to 12 years. Decatur Police...
newschannel20.com
6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in crash
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 6-year-old boy was life-flighted to St. John's Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. The wreck happened around 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill Road and Hunter Road, southeast of Rochester. According to Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies, a...
newschannel20.com
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
newschannel20.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
hoiabc.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
myradiolink.com
Man Charged In Deadly Champaign Hit And Run
(Champaign, IL) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in a deadly hit and run in Champaign. Police say Bryson Walker was hit by a vehicle Sunday night the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street. The driver, identified as Marcus Davis, didn’t stop following the incident and Walker died at the hospital. Investigators determined that Davis and victim knew each other. The victim had exited a separate vehicle to confront the driver, who then hit him with his vehicle and fled on Mattis Avenue. While officers were on scene, the driver returned and surrendered.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested on murder charge after hit-and-run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man was arrested on murder charges after police say he hit and killed a man with his car. Champaign Police were called around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
