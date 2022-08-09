Gayle Guidry, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died at home among family and friends. He is survived by a sister, Beverly Guidry Jimenez; nephews Tony Jimenez, Wayne Jimenez, Louis Jimenez, Morgan Jimenez, and niece, Catherine Jimenez. (John Howard Jimenez, deceased). He also had a group of devoted friends who were with him to the end. His family also included a big number of cousins, where cousin reunions brought them together to revive family spirit! Gayle was a long-time employee of The Advocate and retired after more than thirty years. Two things brought out his unique talents. He was a master violinist, played in symphonies, ensembles, in church, taught pupils, and never gave up his passion for music. His other passion was painting, where he won several awards over the years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9:00am. Father Matthew Graham will conduct funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Gayle was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception church in Denham Springs where he sang in the choir and a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus. He goes to reunite with his wife Mary, where they will enjoy their Forever Home in perfect peace. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO