Dan + Shay's New Spin On This Wedding-Worthy Song Will Give You Chills

Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay are already a go-to duo for romantic songs, and the “Glad You Exist” artists are putting a new spin on one of their most popular tracks. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney announced that they would release the acoustic version of “You” on Wednesday (August 10). The highly-demanded version is “absolutely beautiful,” fans commented when Dan + Shay shared a snippet of the acoustic rendition on their social media channels.

“You” is one of 12 tracks to appear on Dan + Shay’s latest full-length album Good Things , which released last year. The project also included the title track, “Steal My Love,” “Lying,” “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber and other fan-favorites. Dan + Shay have shared heartwarming clips of brides and grooms dancing to “You” on their wedding days .

Mooney’s parents also danced to the sentimental song earlier this summer, when Dan + Shay performed the song during their sound check at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys — on Kenny Chesney ’s “Here And Now Tour.” Dan + Shay shared the adorable moment on TikTok saying that it “means the world to see people connecting with our music and sharing moments like this.” They also confirmed that the acoustic version was on the way (and Smyers commented on the duo’s recent teaser: “Sorry to make y’all wait so long for this we got carried away working on lots of new music 🤠”).

