Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral Fire Department offering free backpack flashers to students

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – As kids in Lee County are preparing to head back to school, the Cape Coral Fire Department is offering something to help “brighten” their first day.

They are offering free backpack flashers to help make student more visible as they made their way to school in the early morning hours.

Parents are encouraged to stop by any of the City’s 12 fire stations between 8:00am-8:00pm to grab a flasher for their students.

You can pick up a back pack flasher at any one of these locations:

  • Station 1 – 4610 Coronado Pkwy.
  • Station 2 – 521 Nicholas Pkwy.
  • Station 3 – 1627 Everest Pkwy.
  • Station 4 – 2007 Santa Barbara Blvd.
  • Station 5 – 1029 Diplomat Pkwy.
  • Station 6 – 4540 Chiquita Blvd.
  • Station 7 – 3942 Burnt Store Rd.
  • Station 8 – 707 SW 1st St.
  • Station 9 – 4107 Pelican Blvd.
  • Station 10 – 3623 Gator Circle
  • Station 11 – 1038 Burnt Store Rd.
  • Station 12 – 2129 Chiquita Blvd.

The backpack flashers will be available until August 21st. First day of school in Lee County begins this Wednesday August 10th.

