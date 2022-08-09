ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO