3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How this adorable pup went from the Fulton County animal shelter to movie star
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Coco used to call Fulton County Animal Services her home. Now, the adorable pup is starring on the big screen!. "Fulton County Animal Services was thrilled to find out that one of our former residents has hit the big time," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
Mothers join forces to march against gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Taking back the community was the theme of the Mother's Against Gang Violence March in southwest Atlanta Saturday. A group of activists, including mothers who lost their children to violence, gathered at the Juvenile Court to kick off the march to Cleophas Johnson Park. One of the...
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
scoopotp.com
Scalini's Italian Restaurant Closed
We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
‘Sold our soul for tourist tax dollars’: Nashville restaurant moves to 8th Ave amid downtown evolution
A downtown Nashville business owner is moving to the 8th Avenue South after five years in their original location.
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
404 Festival canceled, according to statement
ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
Trial begins in shooting of 7-year-old Atlanta girl outside Phipps Plaza
ATLANTA — Opening statements begin Friday in the trial of a man charged after a stray bullet killed a little girl outside Phipps Plaza during the 2020 holiday season. On Thursday, a judge seated a jury for the murder trial of Daquan Reed. Police said he got into an...
Smyrna restaurant famous for eggplant parm that reportedly helps induce labor closes after 40 years
SMYRNA, Ga. — A Smyrna Italian restaurant that has been a staple in the area for the last four decades -- with a claim to fame that its eggplant parmesan helped send thousands past their due date go into labor -- says it's closing up its landmark kitchen for good.
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
2 teens shot when fight breaks out at house party in Morningside neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a fight broke out at a party on Saturday night when gunshots were fired, leaving two teens with injuries at a home in the Morningside - Lenox Park neighborhood. Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a "person shot" call at an home located...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
