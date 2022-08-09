ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Mothers join forces to march against gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Taking back the community was the theme of the Mother's Against Gang Violence March in southwest Atlanta Saturday. A group of activists, including mothers who lost their children to violence, gathered at the Juvenile Court to kick off the march to Cleophas Johnson Park. One of the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
City
Nashville, GA
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Wings#Chick Fil A#Fast Food Chain#Food Drink#Outfox Wings#The Little Blu
11Alive

Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed

We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
11Alive

404 Festival canceled, according to statement

ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
ATLANTA, GA
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy