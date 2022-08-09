ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment

(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
