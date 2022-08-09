Read full article on original website
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
Wanted: Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. ROAD TO RECOVERY: PUPPIES FOUND ABANDONED ON SIDE OF ROAD WITH MAGGOTS "EATING THEM ALIVE" Authorities say on Sunday, July 31, at around...
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
Morganton man’s body found after drowning reported at Lake James
LAKE JAMES, N.C. — A man from Morganton died in a suspected drowning this past weekend at Lake James, first responders reported on Monday. According to Burke County Emergency Management, responders got a report about a possible drowning near the Linville Boat Access at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. After...
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison following 2021 attack
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges after he sexually assaulted a woman in an Ingles parking lot last March. According to the Office of the Solicitor, Jamaal Harvey pled guilty to charges of CSC first degree,...
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas judge’s body found at bottom of lake after family vacation
Authorities discovered the body of an Arkansas judge at the bottom of a lake after he apparently ventured off alone during a vacation with family and friends over the weekend.
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office hosting hiring event Monday to recruit detention officers
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, August 8th, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event as part of an ongoing effort to recruit detention officers. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 Valley Street in downtown Asheville. There, interested folks will be...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
