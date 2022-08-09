Read full article on original website
James "Don" Odon Guagliardo
James "Don" Odon Guagliardo passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 80. He was born on Saturday, November 22, 1941 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Kitty Cooper Guagliardo and the late Tony Guagliardo. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Larry Anthony Blackmon
Larry Anthony Blackmon of Amite, Louisiana, passed away at Ochsner Foundation Hospital on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 57. He was born on Saturday, February 20, 1965, in Marrero, Louisiana. Larry is survived by his wife, Shannon Marie Gildig Blackmon, daughter, Courtney Leigh Blackmon, son, Cody Christopher...
Kendrick McCoy
Kendrick McCoy, a resident and native of Kentwood, LA, passed away on August 6, 2022. Kendrick was loved by many and will be truly mised. The McCoy family asks that you all continue to pray with and for them during this time. Visitation. Saturday, August 20, 2022. 9 a.m. Good...
Jeremiah Sims
Jeremiah Sims, a resident of Hammond, passed away at the age of 33. He was loved and known by many. Many people would call him a dare devil. He will be truly missed. The Sims family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery departed this life on August 2, 2022 at the age of 39. She was raised in Angie, LA by her grandmother, Mary B. Peters. Demetris worked as a waitress at Redzone and as a babysitter for family and friends. Demetris was a very lovely woman, who loved...
Raymond Arnold
Raymond Earl Arnold was born August 28, 1968, to Earl and Hazel Lampton Arnold in Bogalusa, LA. He passed away August 6, 2022, in Alabama. He leaves to cherish is memories his devoted wife, Latanya N. Arnold; one son, Malcolm (Mary) Arnold of Forney, TX; one daughter, Monet Arnold of Slidell, LA;, his mother, Hazel L. Johnson of Bogalusa, LA; his second mother, Almae Arnold of Desota, TX; one brother, Justin (Lynn) Arnold of Bogalusa, LA; three sisters: Pamela (Tommy) Tyner of Somerset, NJ; Susan (Howard) Dixon of Waxahatche, TX, and Starlette Harry of Covington, LA and five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Leon Washington
Leon Washington, 69, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Timothy "Tim" Clayton Haase
Timothy "Tim" Clayton Haase passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Tuesday, June 13, 1972 in Waco, Texas to Sally Lilly Haase and Anthony "Don" Haase. He was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Tim is survived by his wife of 26...
Leon Gabriel Perret, Jr.
Leon Gabriel Perret, Jr., passed away peacefully at his residence in Albany, Louisiana, surrounded by his family, on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, November 30, 1944, lived in St. Bernard Parish for many years, prior to moving to Albany with Patricia, his beloved wife of 29 years. He was Past Master of Graham Washington Lodge #413, F. & A.M., Past Patron of Alberta Retif Chapter 252, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Nova Stella Chapter 36, Order of the Eastern Star.
Stephen Vance Duffy
Stephen Vance Duffy, 38, of Independence, La, disabled, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center Aug 4, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Born on June 27, 1984 in Baton Rouge, LA to Cynthia Martin Duffy and James Duffy. Stephen grew up in Colyell, LA and attended French Settlement High School. He loved working on the survey crew in the Mississippi piney woods while his health allowed. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Bettencourtt, father, James Garland (Karen) Duffy, Jr.; brothers, Allen and Christopher Duffy; grandparents, Clinton and Laverne (McCon) Martin; aunts, Lori (Dominic) Cappo, Jamie (Dennis) Tilley, and Karen (Keith) Martin; uncle, Russell (Lorey) Martin; nieces, Haley and Allie Duffy. He was preceded in death by his grandparents James Duffy, Sr and Corinne (Starkey) Duffy; and uncles, Michael Duffy, Gaylon Martin. Graveside services will be held August 13, 2022 at 11:00am at the Colyell Baptist Community Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Carolyn D. Bell
Ms. Carolyn Bell, a native of Independence, LA, and a resident of Richmond, TX, went from labor to reward on July 30, at the age of 72 in Texas. The Bell family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visitation. Saturday, August 13, 2022. 9 a.m. Mt....
Charles Leverne Hutchinson
Charles Leverne Hutchinson was born May 11, 1937, in Tickfaw, LA, to the late Richard Andrew and Sadie Griffin Hutchinson, and passed away at his residence in Ponchatoula August 5, 2022. He was a wonderful, Godly man who will be missed by all. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Springfield, and a former member of Wadesboro Baptist Church where he served in various roles in the church including teaching Sunday School, serving as a church deacon, and leading the music. He loved gadgets and had a passion for reading. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily Penalber Hutchinson; children, Charles Hutchinson, Jr. and Terri Hutchinson; stepchildren, Shelly Martin Feltman, Dorchelle Martin Ensign (Horace), Kenneth Martin (RhondaJo Arnone), and Milton Berthelot (Sandy Killebrew); sister, Jewel Spence; grandchildren including Michelle Alcido, Kelly Rae Hamilton (Danny), Summer Rae Grest, Bria Grest Richardson, Ryan Young (Megan), Kyle Martin, Rhett Young, Kendall Martin (Maria), Raegan Payne (Nicky), Miranda Young, Andilyn Berthelot Giardina (Dwayne), and Sam Hodges (Leslie); great grandchildren, Joseph Alcido (Macy), Thomas Alcido, Jaelyn Wilkinson, Allee Grace Richardson, Anna Kate Richardson, Liam David Martin, Sawyer Rae Payne, Mark Giardina, Mason Giardina, and Myles Giardina. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his grand son-in-law, Jim Alcido; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Milton Travis ande James Michael Feltman; and siblings, Herman Percy Hutchinson, Homer Stanley Hutchinson, Ruth Lillian Hutchinson, Richard Rufus Hutchinson, Royce Lucious Hutchinson, Lois Louise Hutchinson, Murphy Andrew Hutchinson, Cecil Ray Hutchinson, L.D. Hutchinson, Chester George Hutchinson, Ruby Pearl Hutchinson, Winnie Lorene Hutchinson, Christine Irene Hutchinson, and Jewel Flora Hutchinson. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula from 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastors Allen DeMars, Charles Watts, Will Robbins and Jimmy Wall. Interment with military honors will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Southeast Louisiana National Cemetery, Slidell, LA.
Ettie Lee Badon Henley
Ettie Lee Badon Henley passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on May 13, 1944, in Independence, Louisiana to Agnes Badon and the late Walter Badon. She was a resident of Robert, Louisiana. Ettie Lee dedicated her life to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Her absence will be felt profoundly by those who loved her most.
Donald "Brudda" Phillip McDaniel
Donald “Brudda” Phillip McDaniel, 65, of Kentwood, LA, passed away August 5, 2022. He was born on August 22, 1956, in Heidelberg, Germany, to E.P. and Kitty Sue Forbes McDaniel. Brudda was a typical military “brat” living in multiple places. He spent several years in Hixson, TN, where he enjoyed being part of the wrestling and pole-vaulting teams. He graduated from Valley Forge Academy in Kentwood, LA where he played football and baseball.
Gayle Guidry
Gayle Guidry, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died at home among family and friends. He is survived by a sister, Beverly Guidry Jimenez; nephews Tony Jimenez, Wayne Jimenez, Louis Jimenez, Morgan Jimenez, and niece, Catherine Jimenez. (John Howard Jimenez, deceased). He also had a group of devoted friends who were with him to the end. His family also included a big number of cousins, where cousin reunions brought them together to revive family spirit! Gayle was a long-time employee of The Advocate and retired after more than thirty years. Two things brought out his unique talents. He was a master violinist, played in symphonies, ensembles, in church, taught pupils, and never gave up his passion for music. His other passion was painting, where he won several awards over the years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9:00am. Father Matthew Graham will conduct funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Gayle was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception church in Denham Springs where he sang in the choir and a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus. He goes to reunite with his wife Mary, where they will enjoy their Forever Home in perfect peace. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Dallas LaCroix Truxillo
Dallas, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Ms. Dallas loved working outdoors. If you knew her, you know she kept her yard in pristine condition. She would work on many different arts or crafts in her spare time. She could brighten the room and keep everyone laughing, as the family jokester. Ms Dallas was very fun loving and outgoing. She was always smiling but nothing made her smile harder or prouder than her grandchildren. When Ms. Dallas became a Mimi she felt like she could take on the world.
Triston "Pinball" Gene Pennington
A resident of Loranger, LA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born April 11, 200…
Lena Mae Quave
Lena, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Lena was an amazing grand and great-grand mother. If she wasn’t spending time with her grandchildren, you could always find her watching Wheel of Fortune or Days of Our Lives. Lena Mae also loved being spoiled by her husband George. She will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Dianne C. Comeaux
Dianne, age 71, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Dianne was an avid bowler and would spend her free time enjoying the Island view Casino and vacationing at Navarre Beach. Holidays were a time where she was most happy however, her number one priority was spending time with her family. She was a proud member of the Lions Club. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved. Dianne was such a loving person who always made others smile. She will be forever missed.
Patricia Ann Williams Dillon
Patricia Ann Williams Dillon was born on April 30, 1957, to the late Elmer Williams, Jr. and Regina Roberts Williams. She departed this life on August 4, 2022, at her residence in Covington, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Please continue to keep...
