Palo Alto County, IA

nwestiowa.com

New name, denomination for Primghar church

PRIMGHAR—An 85-year-old church in Primghar will soon go by another name. American Reformed Church, located at 280 First St. NE, will officially switch its name to Christ Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The congregation will celebrate the new moniker that day following morning worship services with a community...
PRIMGHAR, IA
KCCI.com

Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
STORM LAKE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland man cited in debit card theft

SUTHERLAND—A 43-year-old Sutherland man was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from him taking another individual’s debit card, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. The debit card was located by law...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
SHELDON, IA
KEYC

Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Highway 15 today may experience some extra traffic as crews begin resurfacing the highway. The road work will involve five miles of Highway 15 from the Hwy 15/Hwy 60 interchange to the Watonwan/Brown County line. All but one lane will be open throughout...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
kiwaradio.com

Spencer Daily Reporter

Everly man charged with 2nd domestic assault

Following a report of domestic assault on Friday, Aug. 5, from the alleged victim in Everly, the Clay County Sheriff's Office performed an investigation and determined Timothy Curry, 42, of Everly, assaulted his girlfriend on the evening of Aug. 5.
EVERLY, IA

