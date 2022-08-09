ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Michelle Henke
1d ago

See these kinds of people should seriously be ashamed of themselves for trying to do this to an elderly lady or any elderly person for that matter because they already don’t have any money and to get them all worried and anxiety stricken because you lie to them about a loved one you deserve to go to prison for awhile and pay them back all of their money and pain and suffering for putting them through something like that. I’m so sorry for who this happened to because I love the elderly as I’m a CNA and enjoy my job so very much and enjoy making them happy and taking care of them and they tell the best stories EVER

wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
WBAY Green Bay

In first phase of trial, jury finds man guilty of hate crime killing of white motorcyclist

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty in the hate crime killing of a white motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County. After a short deliberation Wednesday, the jurors came back and found Daniel Navarro guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the death of Phillip A. Thiessen.
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. issues warning after a rash of break-ins

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a string of recent burglaries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been happening in the northwest part of the county. Investigators note that all of the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Dollars from Allouez Employer

A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from her employer in Allouez. 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is facing charges of Theft in a Business Setting Between $10,000 and $100,000, Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Identifying Information or Documents, and four counts of Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents.
ALLOUEZ, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI

