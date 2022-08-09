Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
sauconsource.com
Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Dennis L. Raudenbush (1957 – 2022) Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, life-long Hellertown resident, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn A. Raudenbush, and his children, exactly as he wanted it. Dennis was born in Fountain Hill on March 26, 1957, to the late Joyce H. (Pearson) Raudenbush and Charles E. Raudenbush. He overcame odds his entire life and graduated in the top of his class from Saucon Valley High School before studying electrical engineering at Lehigh University. After graduation, he worked at PPL for 37 years, retiring in 2017 to spend more time with his family. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown, serving in many roles, but none as important to him as being a confirmation mentor to middle schoolers for nearly 20 years. Dennis was selfless and kind, curious and courageous. He enjoyed learning about space and cheering on the Phillies and the IronPigs. But more than anything, Dennis loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, caring brother and loyal son. He will be remembered as a man of dignity, faith, love and a neverending supply of dad jokes by the countless people whose lives he touched.
sauconsource.com
Ronald ‘Sam’ J. Bartman, 86, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Ronald ‘Sam’ J. Bartman (1936 – 2022) Ronald “Sam” J. Bartman, 86, of Allentown, died, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at his residence. Sam was born in Allentown on Jan. 31, 1936 to the late Lester and Hilda (Kohler) Bartman. He worked in the Streets Department for the City of Allentown. Sam was an avid deep sea fisherman, and enjoyed bowling and traveling. He was a lifetime member at the Fearless Fire Co., Allentown. Sam was of the Catholic faith.
sauconsource.com
Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Ada E. M. Krug (1949 – 2022) Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Krug, who died Jan. 6, 2011. She was born in Hellertown on Feb. 7, 1949 to the late Franklin C. Sr. and Anna V. (Leidich) Stout. Ada worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Hellertown from 1985 until retiring in 2019. She also worked for ServiceMaster for 18 years. She enjoyed family trips to Wildwood and talking with her friends and neighbors. She also liked to take walks around the neighborhood.
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner
A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lower Saucon man dies more than week after motorcycle crash, coroner says
A 64-year-old Lower Saucon Township man died Tuesday afternoon from injuries received Aug. 2 in a motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joel Matosek was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. in St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
WFMZ-TV Online
17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
‘Gut Punch': Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 17, Dies After Being Pulled Into Woodchipper in the Lehigh Valley
A 17-year-old boy died after being pulled into a woodchipper in Lehigh County, officials said Wednesday. Isiah Bedocs, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company on Tuesday when a piece of debris he was putting into the wood chipper caught on his clothing and partially pulled him in, state police and the county coroner said.
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
Teen worker dies after incident involving wood chipper, authorities say. ID released. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The teenager who died after an accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a commercial wood chipper has been identified was Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Bedocs was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township after the 1:39 p.m. incident...
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Comments / 0