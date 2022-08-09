Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Martina Garcia Padilla
Martina Garcia Padilla, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Refugio, Texas on Wednesday August 3, 2022. She was born in Cuero, Texas on May 25, 1932 to the late Desivero Garcia and Marie Rivas. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Mario Martinez; her sister Connie...
mysoutex.com
Loretta Mae (Dillman) Spires
Loretta Mae (Dillman) Spires, 78, of Beeville, Texas passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. Loretta was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sept. 24, 1943 to Herbert and Edna Dillman. She graduated from W.B. Ray High School before meeting the love of her life, Thomas...
mysoutex.com
Elodia Ybanez Leal
GEORGE WEST – Elodia Ybanez Leal, 76, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 29, 1946, in George West, Texas to Pablo and Ynez (Pena) Ybanez. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Aniseto Leal; four brothers,...
mysoutex.com
James “Jim” Henke
James “Jim” Henke passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was 84. Jim was born on February 14, 1938, in Fashing, Texas to the late Mary Schwab and Julius Theodore Henke. Jim was raised on a farm and learned the value of working hard at an early age. He graduated from Karnes City High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a CPA and focused his career on oil and gas accounting.
dewittcountytoday.com
14th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold'Em Fundraiser
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau held their 14th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser this past Saturday at The Venue on Church Street. This year 120 poker-playing enthusiasts entered the event. Things seemed to get serious when 10 players took their...
mysoutex.com
Michael Alan Riggins
Michael Alan Riggins passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 67 in Bayside, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vera and Kenneth Riggins. Michael grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
mysoutex.com
Ignacia S. Lopez
Ignacia S. Lopez, age 88, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 9th surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Sabino and Martina Sanchez on February 1, 1934 in Welder, Tx. She was a devoted member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City and was a...
Former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III on trial
VICTORIA, Texas – The sex crimes trial for former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, 45 resumes Tuesday morning. Mumphord is indicted on 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten counts of indecency with a child, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Traffic changes at new Carroll High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
mysoutex.com
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi trains dogs to detect crude oil on Gulf Coast shores
Man’s best friend has long earned its keep in service to humans when it comes to hunting, herding, providing protection or assisting in searches. Now, a few visionary researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are interested in training canines to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, are part of the university’s new Oil Detection Canine study.
A new school year for CCISD
Tuesday marked the first day of school for CCISD students, teachers, and staff. Students and administrators expressed their excitement to be back in the classroom.
Houston Chronicle
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
mysoutex.com
Retired teacher publishes book
Her home is nestled down an unpaved driveway with cactus flowers set to bloom in George West – a drive that leads to a beautifully restored ranch house, turned writer’s oasis. For Addie Eller Stewart, mother of three and grandmother of six, the decades she spent as an...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
mysoutex.com
S-TISD starts work on new high school
Skidmore-Tynan High School has broken ground on its new bond project. At the end of this project, Skidmore-Tynan ISD will have a brand new high school for its students and faculty. According to Steve Batchelor, the director of operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, the current construction that can be seen at...
mysoutex.com
DAR to hold workshop for potential members
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 North Ben Wilson in Victoria. The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose families are...
mysoutex.com
Codename: Project Cluck-Cluck
The Bee Area Partnership has been hard at work in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Randy Seitz, the CEO and president for the Bee Area Partnership, had many promising things to say during his quarterly update during the July 26 Beeville City Council meeting. The Bee Area Partnership is designed to promote the assets of Bee County to companies looking to expand into other markets.
portasouthjetty.com
Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve
A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
