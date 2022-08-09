ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena-west Helena, AR

Police identify person of interest after man shot and killed in West Helena

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16a1LT_0hAUizMF00
Sherman Gill (HWHPD)

WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arkansas.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena on Aug. 8 at 4:05 a.m.

Officers found a 43-year-old man lying unresponsive in a bedroom in an apartment.

He had sustained several gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead by the coroner, police said.

Investigators identified 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill of Jacksonville, Arkansas as a person of interest in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For any tips or information regarding this case, please contact the HWHPD at (870) 572-3441.

Cleburne County Sun-Times

CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
