Police identify person of interest after man shot and killed in West Helena

Sherman Gill (HWHPD)

WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arkansas.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena on Aug. 8 at 4:05 a.m.

Officers found a 43-year-old man lying unresponsive in a bedroom in an apartment.

He had sustained several gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead by the coroner, police said.

Investigators identified 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill of Jacksonville, Arkansas as a person of interest in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For any tips or information regarding this case, please contact the HWHPD at (870) 572-3441.

