Man arrested for 1991 murder in Franklin County

URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old cold case relating to a Franklin County murder has been solved and a suspect has been arrested.

Robert Edwards, 67, has been arrested and charged in the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991, according to Franklin County Common Pleas court records.

Alma Lake

According to court records, Edwards raped and murdered Lake before leaving her body in the village of Urbancrest near Olive Street and Craig Street in southwest Franklin County.

Edwards is also accused of the murder of Michelle Dawson, whose body was found on Nov 11, 1996, in Licking County in a similar manner to Lake’s.

Currently, there are no charges in Licking County for the death of Dawson.

In 2021, DNA evidence linked Edwards to both murders with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirming it was his DNA after obtaining a search warrant for Edwards’ DNA.

Edwards is set to be arraigned on August 17 at 9 a.m.

