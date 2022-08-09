ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
ifiberone.com

Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Grant County, WA
Accidents
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
ncwlife.com

Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Douglas County wildfire grows to 6,500 acres and is 28 percent contained

Fire crews were expecting to make good progress today on the Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County after successfully building a perimeter around the fire Wednesday. The fire, which started Monday afternoon about eight miles southeast of Waterville, has grown to almost 6,500 acres and was 28 percent contained by this morning.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Dirt Bike#Traffic Accident#Harborview Medical Center
ncwlife.com

Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road

A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Portion Of Potholes Reservoir Access To Close For Improvements

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th. The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. The planned maintenance includes installing...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire burning near Waterville

WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ifiberone.com

Grant County detectives seeking information into man's disappearance

WARDEN — Grant County detectives are seeking information into an Othello-area man who has been reported missing. Audel Espinoza-Duenas, 43, was last seen on Thursday around 7:40 p.m. near his home in the 7700 block of Road 12 Southeast, about five miles from Potholes Reservoir. “He does not have...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres

The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road

The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Sheriff: Convicted child rapist and molester relocates to George

GEORGE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put the public on notice about a convicted sex offender who recently relocated to the George area. Stanford Neal Anderson is considered as homeless and moved to George from Spokane a short time ago. Anderson is a 68-year-old male who is 5'11"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy