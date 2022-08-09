Read full article on original website
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
ifiberone.com
Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit reported a motorcycle accident near Moses Lake on Monday morning. The officials rushed to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8.30 a.m. when a crash occurred between a dirt bike and an SUV. The deceased is...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Firefighter injured during Monday evening house fire in Moses Lake
UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — A Moses Lake firefighter was injured when a support beam from an attached porch failed during a house fire Monday evening. The 46-year-old firefighter was taken to Samaritan Hospital and has since been released. Firefighters responded about 6:25 p.m. to 500 block of Canterbury Lane...
ncwlife.com
Two fires near Lake Wenatchee reportedly started by lightning strikes
Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area apparently ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The first fire was reported at 5:53 a.m. on Irving Peak and shortly after the fire had grown to more than an acre in size. At 6:17 a...
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
ncwlife.com
Douglas County wildfire grows to 6,500 acres and is 28 percent contained
Fire crews were expecting to make good progress today on the Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County after successfully building a perimeter around the fire Wednesday. The fire, which started Monday afternoon about eight miles southeast of Waterville, has grown to almost 6,500 acres and was 28 percent contained by this morning.
ncwlife.com
Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road
A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
nbcrightnow.com
Portion Of Potholes Reservoir Access To Close For Improvements
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th. The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. The planned maintenance includes installing...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
ifiberone.com
Grant County detectives seeking information into man's disappearance
WARDEN — Grant County detectives are seeking information into an Othello-area man who has been reported missing. Audel Espinoza-Duenas, 43, was last seen on Thursday around 7:40 p.m. near his home in the 7700 block of Road 12 Southeast, about five miles from Potholes Reservoir. “He does not have...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
ifiberone.com
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Convicted child rapist and molester relocates to George
GEORGE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put the public on notice about a convicted sex offender who recently relocated to the George area. Stanford Neal Anderson is considered as homeless and moved to George from Spokane a short time ago. Anderson is a 68-year-old male who is 5'11"...
‘Just stunned.’ Ex-wife testifies against Tri-Cities judge at domestic violence trial
Judge Sam Swanberg is charged with attacking his now ex-wife twice.
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
