This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: Israel Abanikanda’s Explosion, Preseason Polls and Staying Fresh
PITTSBURGH — The ability to stay fresh and healthy throughout the college football season is a key factor in a successful season. Healthy starters, fresh reserves and level-headed team morale are the recipe for success. Pitt athletic trainer Chris Hanks has told head coach Pat Narduzzi that in the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Sights and Sounds: Offensive Strides and Defensive Emphasis At Camp
PITTSBURGH — It felt a bit more like fall on an overcast day down on the South Side Wednesday, and with the way 90 degree heat and heavy humidity have lingered over the last week, it’s certainly a welcome change ahead of the season. It’s just under three...
Former Walk-On Preston Fox Continues to Climb the Depth Chart
West Virginia receiver Preston Fox is sustaining success on the practice field
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons Podcast | Ep. 26 – The Crossover Event of the Century, feat. Perfect Thursday
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 00:35-20:11 – Camp Update. The Loyal Sons talk Kedon Slovis “injury” saga, coaches poll reactions, and a quick update from David’s family vacation in the heart of ACC Country.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: Kedon Slovis Health Update, WR Room Leaders and Daniel Carter
PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi made it quite clear Monday morning that Pitt football does not take any days off. Even on the weekend. Pitt, now infamously, pushed through Saturday and Sunday practices down at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and while the demise of Kedon Slovis was greatly exaggerated (more on that below), Narduzzi is happy with the work put in over the weekend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 9
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
CBS News
Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach. According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge. Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township graduate ready to awe Florida fans
Last fall, Donovan McMillon was a wide-eyed freshman from Peters Township playing football in front of thousands for the University of Florida in the Southeastern Conference. In front of millions watching on ESPN, he even tackled Alabama's Jameson Williams, who was selected 12th in the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.
New football coach Eric Kasperowicz wants to repeat Pine-Richland success at Mars
Last names were written on strips of tape and stuck to the forehead of Mars football helmets, a tool to help new coach Eric Kasperowicz and his assistants learn the names a little quicker. It’s an old school tactic but one he hadn’t used much since his early days at...
behindthesteelcurtain.com
A family vacation to Pittsburgh deepens my love for the Steelers
Pittsburgh is not generally perceived as a tourist destination. It does not show up on Forbes’ list of the 30 most visited cities in the United States. It doesn’t have the nice weather of southern cities, the stunning landscape of destinations out west or the cultural appeal of the big cities on the east coast. It is, to many Americans, an old steel town whose best days died forty years ago with the industry for which it’s known.
discovertheburgh.com
16 Concert Venues in Pittsburgh to Take in a Great Show
There was a time in the not-so-distant past that if you brought up the Pittsburgh music scene, odds are good the response you'd get from others was “it is terrible, [city] is better”. For a while, we thought that too. But in recent years, the popularity of live...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A BIG HONOR FOR SLY JOCK
SLY JOCK WAVES TO THE CROWD AS HE’S HONORED IN DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH, JULY 16. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Legendary WAMO DJ and on-air personality Sly Jock was honored for his decades of service to the Pittsburgh community during the Black Music Festival, July 16, at Point State Park. He received a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh, as thousands cheered for the man who entertained listeners as the morning personality for much of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Prior to morning radio, Sly Jock also did overnights and hosted a popular Sunday night show.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
pittsburghmagazine.com
Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?
Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
Caliente Pizza and Draft House opening inside Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — Caliente Pizza and Draft House, the local pizza restaurant that started in Bloomfield but soon grew to now operate seven locations in the region, is expanding yet again. This time, the restaurant will be bringing its offerings, which will include slices of cheese, pepperoni and pepperoni and...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal
Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
Pittsburgh native, 2-time Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough dead at 89
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh native and renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough has died at 89, his family announced. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. According to a post to McCullough’s Facebook page, the author passed away surrounded by his five children on Sunday. Allegheny...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
Billy Joel is performing in Pa. this week: Here’s how to get tickets
The Piano Man himself is performing live at PNC Park, and it’s not too late to get a seat. Billy Joel, the singer and songwriter behind hits including “The Longest Time,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are” and “Piano Man,” will perform at the Pittsburgh stadium on Aug. 11. The show marks his second performance at the venue, his first return since his initial concert there in 2016.
TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?
Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
