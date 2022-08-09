ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Recording shows city’s ARP funds ‘legally authorized’

A recorded video from a Common Council meeting last year shows that City of Cortland’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) spending breakdown was “legally authorized,” in spite of opposition. A couple of weeks ago, the local paper, the Cortland Standard, reached out to former city mayor Brian Tobin...
CORTLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions

A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Homer, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County’s First Purple Heart Sign Unveiled

Yesterday, (August 8th) Cortland County officials and Purple Heart recipient, John T. Vandenburg joined together at the county line on McLean Road to unveil the new sign. Vandenberg was joined by Veterans Services Director, Tom Tedesc, County Administrator Robert Corpora, Superintendent of Highways, Charlie Sudbrink and Clerk of the Legislature, Savannah Hempstead.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Tuesday, August 9

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from Aug. 1-7. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Aug. 5, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Cortland...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Amelia Bloomer
Abraham Lincoln
Homer
ithaca.com

Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential

Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs

A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties

No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
WETM 18 News

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
wxhc.com

Septic Upgrade Funds Available for Tompkins County Residents

For those who live in Tompkins County funding is now available for septic upgrades. The county has recently received funds from the state for replacing On-Site Wastewater Treatment systems, commonly known as septic systems. The funding from the grant will be used for upgrades to substandard septic systems for single-family,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought

On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
NEWFIELD, NY

