Recording shows city’s ARP funds ‘legally authorized’
A recorded video from a Common Council meeting last year shows that City of Cortland’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) spending breakdown was “legally authorized,” in spite of opposition. A couple of weeks ago, the local paper, the Cortland Standard, reached out to former city mayor Brian Tobin...
New details emerge in overdoses at Central NY judge candidate’s house
When Madison County deputies and rescue workers arrived at a judge candidate’s house on a night in late July, the candidate and another person were turning blue and gasping for breath, according to statements from law enforcement officials. The deputies say one of the two men gasping for breath...
Assistant District Attorney resigns but remains on ballot for Madison County judge
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man who police say overdosed on illegal drugs resigned from his job as an assistant district attorney but hasn’t withdrawn from his candidacy for Madison County Court Judge. Bradley Moses was scheduled to clean out his office and submit his formal resignation late...
Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions
A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
Push for HALT repeal after violence in correction facilities
- With a rise in violence in correctional facilities, advocates and Republican lawmakers call to repeal the HALT Act. The bill was implemented in April and restricts the use of solitary confinement to 15 days in correctional facilities.
Cortland County’s First Purple Heart Sign Unveiled
Yesterday, (August 8th) Cortland County officials and Purple Heart recipient, John T. Vandenburg joined together at the county line on McLean Road to unveil the new sign. Vandenberg was joined by Veterans Services Director, Tom Tedesc, County Administrator Robert Corpora, Superintendent of Highways, Charlie Sudbrink and Clerk of the Legislature, Savannah Hempstead.
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Tuesday, August 9
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from Aug. 1-7. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Aug. 5, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Cortland...
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential
Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
Binghamton Residents Want to Know When Chenango St. Will Reopen
Eleven months after a key Binghamton street was shut down for an Interstate 81 bridge repair job, state transportation officials are unable to say when detours will end. Chenango Street was closed to vehicular traffic from Bevier to Frederick streets last September for what was expected to be a three-month project.
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Septic Upgrade Funds Available for Tompkins County Residents
For those who live in Tompkins County funding is now available for septic upgrades. The county has recently received funds from the state for replacing On-Site Wastewater Treatment systems, commonly known as septic systems. The funding from the grant will be used for upgrades to substandard septic systems for single-family,...
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
