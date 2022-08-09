Read full article on original website
Related
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
theScore
Keith Hernandez asks not to cover Phillies games: They're 'not up to it'
Keith Hernandez doesn't want to show up when he believes the opponent won't either. The New York Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP said he asked SNY to exempt him from covering games against the Philadelphia Phillies because he dislikes watching them, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "As...
Yardbarker
Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note
Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Phillies come back to stun Marlins, win seventh straight
J.T. Realmuto capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning with a tie-breaking RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies came
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Raleigh will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Torrens catching for left-hander Robbie Ray. Torrens will bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Torrens...
numberfire.com
Gilberto Celestino out of Minnesota's Wednesday lineup versus Dodgers
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Celestino will sit on the bench after Nick Gordon was shifted to center and Jake Cave was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Celestino has produced...
