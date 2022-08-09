ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Raleigh will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luis Torrens catching for left-hander Robbie Ray. Torrens will bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Torrens...
Gilberto Celestino out of Minnesota's Wednesday lineup versus Dodgers

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Celestino will sit on the bench after Nick Gordon was shifted to center and Jake Cave was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Celestino has produced...
