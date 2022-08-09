Read full article on original website
Complex
Slim Jxmmi Arrested Over Georgia Drug Case Warrant, Lawyer Says It Was ‘Miscommunication’
Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi was arrested at LAX on Sunday after border agents found an outstanding warrant out for his arrest, TMZ reports. Slim Jxmmi was touching down in Los Angeles from Canada when the warrant was pulled up, and it reportedly detailed an outstanding drug case. When asked for comment however, Jxmmi’s lawyer told Pitchfork the detainment of his client was due to “miscommunication,” and that the warrant in question had actually been dismissed.
thesource.com
Slim Jxmmi Facing 30 Years After LAX Arrest, Attorney Calls Situation a Miscommunication
Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi was arrested upon his return to Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Jxmmi was nabbed at TMZ by law enforcement on his return from Canada. Slim Jxmmi was arrested for a warrant in Georgia with charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Jxmmi is currently being held in Los Angeles without bail, awaiting extradition to Georgia. He is facing 30 years in prison.
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
rollingout.com
Kim Kardashian may be able to free this Atlanta rapper from jail
Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for something other than her looks, She’s also widely recognized for helping free prisoners from jail, and she might have just set her sights on a new target. On July 20, Kardashian sent out a tweet that said “#FreeGunna,” with the free...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Influencer Charged in Stabbing Murder of Boyfriend Inside Miami Apartment
An Instagram influencer has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend inside a luxury Miami high-rise in April. Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old OnlyFans model, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Hawaii after being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection April 3 death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, the Miami Herald first reported. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is set to hold a press conference about the arrest on Thursday afternoon, citing in a press conference that the arrest report is sealed but that a “social media personality” was charged in connection...
Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview
Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
Complex
Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case
Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti "Ran Like A Cockroach" When He Was Arrested
Irv Gotti says that Ashanti, who was signed to his record label, Murder Inc. Records, "ran like a cockroach" after he was arrested for laundering money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team. Speaking with Page Six, Gotti said that he felt betrayed by the singer after the incident back in 2005.
HipHopDX.com
Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’
Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
Popculture
Anne Heche Officially Under Investigation for DUI in Wake of Fiery Crash
Authorities are moving forward with their investigation of Anne Heche's recent fiery car crash in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Heche is currently under investigation for a DUI. Following the accident, which took place on Friday, Heche is said to be fighting for her life in the hospital while in "extreme critical condition."
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ Is a Thrilling Mess
Click here to read the full article. Over four years after signing with Atlantic Records and releasing his self-described debut album, Until Death Call My Name, Youngboy Never Broke Again remains an enigma. The 22-year-old North Baton Rouge rapper isn’t a clear innovator like Playboi Carti and isn’t a symbol for an intensely creative scene like his rival Lil Durk’s Chicago or Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn. He’s landed four Billboard number-one projects in the past two years, building a massive online following in the process. (Like most social media “hives,” his fans, who use tags like #YBB — YoungBoy Better —...
Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA
It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.
Popculture
Rapper Young Slo-Be Dies in California Shooting
Stockton, California rapper Young Slo-Be has died. The 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Disean Victor and whose song "I Love You" samples Mariah Carey's "Circles," was shot and killed in Manteca, California on Friday, Aug. 5. His passing was confirmed by his project manager at Thizzler on the Roof.
See Drake’s $75 Million Los Angeles Mansion
Drake has a big amount, and he spares no expense when it comes to his homes. This is definitely the case with his latest Los Angeles mansion. Drake bought his newest California digs from English rock star Robbie Williams back in March for a reported price of $75 million, which is more than twice what Williams paid when he acquired the Tuscan-style estate from Guess cofounder Armand Marciano in 2015 for a reported $32.7 million. Built in 2001, the mansion and guests houses boasts 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,000-plus square feet of living space in total.
George Clooney’s Tequila Is Taking Over Rap
In the beginning, there was Hennessy. “The Genesis,” the first track on Nas’s 1994 debut studio album, Illmatic, packs in four mentions of the cognac brand. “Take this Hennessy,” Nas says. “Pass that henrock, pass that henrock,” says Nas’s younger brother, Jungle. “We drinkin’ this straight up with no chaser,” replies the rapper AZ.
