Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Nobody’s job is truly safe in the NFL, but some Dallas Cowboys players certainly have more job security than others. With so much uncertainty and inexperience surrounding Cowboys training camp, these are two of the players that could lose their starting job by the time the season ends. Cowboys...
Texans Release Offensive Depth Chart: No WR No. 3 In Sight?
The Texans are expected to run a base 12-personnel, but do they have a plan for a No. 3 receiver?
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News
The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
Rob Walton’s first message to fans after buying Broncos for $4.5 billion
The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. On Tuesday, NFL owners officially voted and unanimously approved the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. The team was sold for $4.65 billion, which is an American record for the sale of a sports franchise. The ownership group consists of...
Report: Dolphins Shopping Wide Receivers
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for what should be an exciting 2022 campaign. After struggling for much of the 2021 season, the Commanders went out and shored up their quarterback position by acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is a clear upgrade at quarterback for Washington, and head coach Ron Rivera […] The post Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch
Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results
NFL training camp is in full swing and preseason games are about to start, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
