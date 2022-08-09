Read full article on original website
Related
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
Click here to read the full article. If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Popculture
Millie Bobby Brown Details 'Unhealthy' Relationship With TikTok Star
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic. Brown, 18, described it as an "unhealthy situation" that she now sees as a "blip" in her life. She began a "year of healing" after walking away from Ecimovic in January 2021. Last summer, Ecimovic claimed he had a sexual relationship with Brown when she was a minor and "groomed" her, claims Brown's team called "irresponsible."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Popculture
'The Vampire Diaries' Is Leaving Netflix
Fans now only have a limited number of days to visit the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. After being a mainstay on the streaming platform for years, The CW's hit supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries is set to leave Netflix next month. Fans heading to the streamer to press play on the series will now find a note warning, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," meaning that all seasons of The Vampire Diaries will exit Netflix at midnight on Sept. 4.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 8)
New titles are dropping in the Netflix streaming library this week. After kick starting the month with some big names, such as The Sandman, the streamer is keeping the momentum going as it adds 18 new titles from its August 2022 content list. Of the new additions, all but two – The Nice Guys and Dope – are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including perhaps the most anticipated addition of the week, Locke & Key Season 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Popculture
Wendy Williams Teases Her Return in New Promo
Wendy Williams is not returning to television this fall, but she found a new way to reach out to her fans. On Tuesday, Williams teased her return with the announcement of her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. The news comes about two months after the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired, with Sherri Shepherd as host. Shepherd's own show will replace Wendy Williams this fall.
The Ringer
What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.
Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).
Collider
'Trolls: TrollsTopia' Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Not all trolls are internet cynics and curmudgeons living under a bridge. Sometimes, being a troll isn’t such a bad thing. Just ask Poppy, The Queen of the Pop Troll Village. As the protagonist of the Trolls movie and television franchise, her cheery attitude and sunny disposition are the opposite of what many might expect of such a maligned creature. Now, Poppy (Amanda Leighton) and friends are back for the seventh and final season of the 2D animated series Trolls: TrollsTopia.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Says She Might Leave Franchise Soon
Cheryl Burke isn't sure about her future when it comes to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro on the ABC dance competition admitted she's not sure how many more seasons she has in her during an interview with Allison Kugel on her Allison Interviews podcast Tuesday. "Where I'm at...
‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV
Click here to read the full article. PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season. Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport. In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work. Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly...
Comments / 0