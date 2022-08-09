ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher & nonprofit exec tapped for Baltimore City school board

BALTIMORE -- Andrew Coy, a nonprofit executive and former city schools teacher, has been appointed to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.Coy is a former teacher and technology integration specialist who served as a senior advisor on President Obama's Tech and Innovation Team, the Mayor's Office said. He is set to take over for Commissioner Michelle Bondima, whose term expired last summer."He brings a breadth of experience to this role, and I'm positive he will leverage this knowledge to put our young people in the best position possible to achieve their dreams and achieve...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding

Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Group calls on Baltimore leaders to address homeless encampments

BALTIMORE -- With homeless encampments cropping up across Baltimore, a local group is calling for city leaders to do more to keep people off the streets.The group is referring to camps like one near the corner of Pratt Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a number of tents can now be found.They're urging leaders to provide more resources to help those experiencing homelessness.Teddy Mills lives in an abandoned home near that intersection, but he has been homeless for about a year. Like advocates, he has noticed more tents."I've been seeing more people showing up," Mills told WJZ. "These...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#State Government#Politics Local#Administration
southbmore.com

South Baltimore Resident Sam Cogen Slated as Baltimore’s Next Sheriff

Sam Cogen, the current president of South Baltimore Neighborhood Association and former Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City, will be the next Sheriff of Baltimore City after a narrow victory over 33-year incumbent John W. Anderson in the Democratic Primary. No Republicans or Independents are running for Sheriff. Cogen received 39,500...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent squeegee encounters continue as the city updates timeline for solutions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore, driver’s violent run-ins with squeegee kids are showing no signs of slowing down. One of the latest attacks was on an 18-year-old boy who was allegedly tricked out of thousands of dollars. Over the weekend, a Federal Hill community group Facebook page detailed the incident which took place at the intersection of Gay and Orleans Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Inspector General report finds city issued incorrect $2 million refund

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new Baltimore City Inspector General report released Tuesday found that the city issued a $2 million tax refund to an incorrect party. The report said that person who received the incorrect refund spent about $58,000 before the error was noticed. The incident initially happened in June 2021. The error was flagged in April of 2022 a few weeks after the person deposited the check.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore has distributed 1.7M food boxes during pandemic

Baltimore City distributed more than 1.7 million food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city distributed some 1.4 million produce boxes, which amounted to some 178 million servings of fresh fruits and vegetables. Baltimore's Food Policy and Planning Division led the city's COVID-19 emergency food response. Residents in Healthy Food...
BALTIMORE, MD

