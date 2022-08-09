ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.

During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.

Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting and an ensuing standoff with law enforcement at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the District.

Her attorneys have argued that their client was acting in self-defense when she allegedly shot her husband during a confrontation inside a hotel room. Police said Shanteari Weems shot her husband and threatened to harm herself if they entered the room.

Two guns, an informal will and a notebook detailing Weems' alleged plans to shoot her husband were among the items recovered as evidence in the investigation, according to court records.

Weems, a former corrections officer, is listed as the registered owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center, a child-care facility in Owings Mills. The facility is now entangled in a police investigation into allegations that at least three children who attended day care there were molested.

James Weems, a retired Baltimore police officer, was hospitalized after the July 21 shooting with multiple gunshot wounds. He has since been discharged and remains in police custody while he awaits trial on multiple sexual abuse charges.

His wife's attorneys have publicly contended that their client went to confront her husband about the allegations when things escalated and he advanced towards her.

"She's making the allegations," defense attorney Tony Garcia told WJZ. "When confronted with a second child, he charged at her and she had to defend herself. And she shot him. Twice. But she did not intend to kill him ever."

Besides self-defense, Garcia said his client had a legal permit to carry a weapon that night.

"She also knows that he's armed. She doesn't know whether [his gun is] on his hip or in the closet. She's not sure. When she was faced with him charging her, she didn't know whether he was armed or not, but she believes she has to defend herself."

Shanteari Weems remains in custody while awaiting trial. She was denied bond last month after a D.C. magistrate deemed her a danger to the community and expressed "great concern" about her ability to "make decisions rationally."

Tim Hawkins
2d ago

not guilty, she had every right, if it wasn't her it would have been when those kids parents

IN THIS ARTICLE
