Flower Mound, TX

keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Government
Flower Mound, TX
Government
City
Mound, TX
Richardson Is Asking Residents To Conserve Water

From April to November, the city of Richardson is under its summer water conservation plan that allows residents to water twice per week, on designated watering days. It adds a few restrictions, like no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to prevent losing water from evaporation. The objective of...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
MESQUITE, TX
#Water Management#Water Usage#Irrigation
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
planomoms.com

Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼

Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
CBS DFW

2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Eads: Denton County earns national recognition

The National Association of Counties (NACo) recognized Denton County with two 2022 Achievement Awards this year in two categories – Health and Human Services. It was an honor to receive both achievement awards during the annual NACo convention last month, where officials from across the country met to learn the latest information available for county governments.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

