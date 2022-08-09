Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
City of Heath warns of temporary water cut-off if residents don't follow water restrictions
HEATH, Texas — The City of Heath is the latest Rockwall County municipality to beg residents to cut back on water use to avoid potential water disruptions exacerbated by the continuing drought. Starting next Monday, Heath is asking residents to water only once a week, and between the hours...
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
Richardson Is Asking Residents To Conserve Water
From April to November, the city of Richardson is under its summer water conservation plan that allows residents to water twice per week, on designated watering days. It adds a few restrictions, like no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to prevent losing water from evaporation. The objective of...
Flower Mound holding information session about boards, commissions
The town of Flower Mound on Thursday evening will host a come-and-go information session for residents interested in learning more about serving on town boards and commissions. The session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents can learn about what each...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M women’s services renovation project
Expectant mothers and families in southern Denton County who plan to deliver their babies at Medical City Lewisville will benefit from a recently completed renovation of the hospital’s mother/baby unit, according to a news release from the hospital. Medical City Lewisville’s 58-bed women’s unit includes labor and delivery, mother/baby...
Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
starlocalmedia.com
Two-story retail and multi-family development in Old Town Coppell moves forward with council vote
Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward. In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.
Fort Worth City Council approves zoning change for site that could include soccer stadium
This rendering shows one possible concept for a soccer stadium in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council approved a zoning change Aug. 9 on nearly 300 acres to make way for development that would include single-family and multifamily developments, commercial uses and a possible soccer stadium.
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
Eads: Denton County earns national recognition
The National Association of Counties (NACo) recognized Denton County with two 2022 Achievement Awards this year in two categories – Health and Human Services. It was an honor to receive both achievement awards during the annual NACo convention last month, where officials from across the country met to learn the latest information available for county governments.
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
AOL Corp
Final home appraisal values are in. What happened to Tarrant County property values?
In March, Tarrant Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Jeff Law estimated property values rose by 20% for Tarrant County homeowners. The official numbers show the value increases weren’t quite that steep. The values — as mailed out by TAD in April — reflected a 14.6% increase for residential accounts. But...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0