ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 17

MELISSA C
1d ago

This guy makes me sick. To know he lived within 30 miles of my home and to do this to his wife makes me cringe. No one deserves to die in such a horrible way. I know this poor woman, someone’s daughter, sister, and/or mother had to be terrified. So sorry to her family.

Reply
4
Bob Said
1d ago

yep they should do the same ting to him but revive him after he passes out! do it over and over

Reply(1)
8
Uncle Fester 60
1d ago

Do him the same way only use a GLAD trashbag & let him know he isnt worth a HEFTY!😁😳🤔

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

NC man arrested after approaching Robeson sheriff's deputy, claiming to be SBI agent

Lumberton, N.C. — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies caught him on camera impersonating a State Bureau of Investigation agent. James Edward Lee, 54, approached a Robeson County Sheriff's deputy who was assigned to traffic enforcement. When Lee approached the deputy, he questioned the deputy about two traffic stops, one made on Deep Branch Road the night before and another on Interstate 95, according to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle

A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
REX, NC
cbs17

Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
cbs17

AMBER Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old Amani Bruce

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are searching for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce who they said was last seen with her mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston. An AMBER Alert was issued at 8:38 p.m. for Amani who is believed to be in a 2011 Lexus RX350 with NC license plate JKC-6112 with Walston.
CARY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Moore
Person
Michael Moore
cbs17

Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in northeast Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting in northeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department around 10:45 p.m. responded to a shooting in a neighborhood in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive, about 1.5 miles east of Triangle Town Center off Fox Road.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#John Moore#Trash Bags#Las Vegas#Violent Crime#The Fayetteville Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy