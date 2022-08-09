Lumberton, N.C. — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies caught him on camera impersonating a State Bureau of Investigation agent. James Edward Lee, 54, approached a Robeson County Sheriff's deputy who was assigned to traffic enforcement. When Lee approached the deputy, he questioned the deputy about two traffic stops, one made on Deep Branch Road the night before and another on Interstate 95, according to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO