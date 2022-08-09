ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Rise Up Reno Fundraiser Friday at Sleep Shoppe

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Rise Up Reno Annual fundraising event: Detention for Prevention is coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in downtown Hutchinson. Each celebrity needs to raise $1000 from online donations to be released from detention. Here are...
Three Bonham sisters join Newman University staff

Not one, not two, but three sisters of the Bonham family can now call Newman University their work home. All three Bonham sisters — Paige, Brenna and Sydney — agree that the closeness in age has allowed them to be a tight-knit trio over the years. Paige, the eldest, never thought she and her two sisters would all work at the same organization, but said she absolutely loves it.
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1890s

Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts

If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
Fire Department School Supply Drive nets over $60,000 in supplies

Hutchinson, KS – Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) raised $63,233 in just three days for their back-to-school school supply drive. Supplies will be distributed Thursday and Friday to over twenty-eight schools in Reno County. “We are overwhelmed by the response from our community,” said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. “This is...
⚾ Hooks stop Surge Wednesday

Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak Wednesday night after being shut out by the Corpus Christi Hooks with a score of 3-0. Cody Laweryson started the night for the Surge recording three shutout innings. Laweryson was relieved by Osiris German in the fourth. Joe...
Jones family continues long road to recovery

NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
‘Much more death now than there was’: How fentanyl changed opioid addiction treatment in Wichita

Fentanyl has changed the landscape of addiction treatment in Wichita, increasing demand for services and creating weekslong wait periods that sometimes prove fatal. Addiction specialists in Wichita say this is because fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive opioid, has pushed addiction treatment centers to their limits. Demand can result in weekslong gaps between when a person first seeks treatment and when they’re able to receive it. During these gaps, the risk of overdose is high, experts say.
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
