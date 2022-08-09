Not one, not two, but three sisters of the Bonham family can now call Newman University their work home. All three Bonham sisters — Paige, Brenna and Sydney — agree that the closeness in age has allowed them to be a tight-knit trio over the years. Paige, the eldest, never thought she and her two sisters would all work at the same organization, but said she absolutely loves it.

