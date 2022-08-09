Read full article on original website
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Rise Up Reno Fundraiser Friday at Sleep Shoppe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Rise Up Reno Annual fundraising event: Detention for Prevention is coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in downtown Hutchinson. Each celebrity needs to raise $1000 from online donations to be released from detention. Here are...
Three Bonham sisters join Newman University staff
Not one, not two, but three sisters of the Bonham family can now call Newman University their work home. All three Bonham sisters — Paige, Brenna and Sydney — agree that the closeness in age has allowed them to be a tight-knit trio over the years. Paige, the eldest, never thought she and her two sisters would all work at the same organization, but said she absolutely loves it.
'We're here if they need it': Hutchinson coach organizes fundraiser for Nickerson family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson High School softball coach and his family have organized a fundraiser for a Nickerson family whose lives were changed forever by a crash in Louisville, Kentucky last month. KAKE News has brought you updates on Coach Clayton Evans over the past year, and it's been...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1890s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts
If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
Fire Department School Supply Drive nets over $60,000 in supplies
Hutchinson, KS – Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) raised $63,233 in just three days for their back-to-school school supply drive. Supplies will be distributed Thursday and Friday to over twenty-eight schools in Reno County. “We are overwhelmed by the response from our community,” said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. “This is...
Longtime Wichita restaurant that’s down employees will stop offering dinner service
The owners want to move toward retirement and haven’t been able to find enough staff since COVID-19
United Methodist Health Ministry Fund co-sponsoring tax credit webinar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 90% of children in the U.S. became eligible for the Child Tax Credit when it was expanded last year. Families can still claim the full 2021 CTC - up to $3,600 per child per family - by filing tax returns this year. Kansas Action for...
⚾ Hooks stop Surge Wednesday
Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak Wednesday night after being shut out by the Corpus Christi Hooks with a score of 3-0. Cody Laweryson started the night for the Surge recording three shutout innings. Laweryson was relieved by Osiris German in the fourth. Joe...
Still some tickets left for Uncorked for TECH event Aug. 19
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are still a couple dozen tickets left as of Wednesday for the Uncorked for TECH event on Friday, August 19th in Downtown Hutchinson. There are around 20 venues and you will get to pick which 13 venues you stop at. Stroll through local businesses in...
Jones family continues long road to recovery
NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
‘Much more death now than there was’: How fentanyl changed opioid addiction treatment in Wichita
Fentanyl has changed the landscape of addiction treatment in Wichita, increasing demand for services and creating weekslong wait periods that sometimes prove fatal. Addiction specialists in Wichita say this is because fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive opioid, has pushed addiction treatment centers to their limits. Demand can result in weekslong gaps between when a person first seeks treatment and when they’re able to receive it. During these gaps, the risk of overdose is high, experts say.
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
Multiple items stolen from Salina residence while family on vacation
A local family got an unpleasant surprise when they returned from vacation Tuesday to find that their east Salina home had been burglarized. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Thursday and Tuesday, someone burglarized a residence in the 500 block of Claremont Drive. The 42-year-old...
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
