Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver (1932 – 2022) Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver of Bethlehem Manor, formerly of Hellertown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Hellertown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Helen Henninger. She was the widow of Kenneth L. “Nipper” Weaver, who passed away in 2017. They had been married for 62 years at the time of his death. Gladys attended Hellertown area schools and worked in the baking and housekeeping industries prior to marriage. She was an avid baker, seamstress, gardener and candy maker. Friends and family alike enjoyed all the homemade meals and treats throughout the years. She was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Dennis L. Raudenbush (1957 – 2022) Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, life-long Hellertown resident, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn A. Raudenbush, and his children, exactly as he wanted it. Dennis was born in Fountain Hill on March 26, 1957, to the late Joyce H. (Pearson) Raudenbush and Charles E. Raudenbush. He overcame odds his entire life and graduated in the top of his class from Saucon Valley High School before studying electrical engineering at Lehigh University. After graduation, he worked at PPL for 37 years, retiring in 2017 to spend more time with his family. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown, serving in many roles, but none as important to him as being a confirmation mentor to middle schoolers for nearly 20 years. Dennis was selfless and kind, curious and courageous. He enjoyed learning about space and cheering on the Phillies and the IronPigs. But more than anything, Dennis loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, caring brother and loyal son. He will be remembered as a man of dignity, faith, love and a neverending supply of dad jokes by the countless people whose lives he touched.
Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Ada E. M. Krug (1949 – 2022) Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Krug, who died Jan. 6, 2011. She was born in Hellertown on Feb. 7, 1949 to the late Franklin C. Sr. and Anna V. (Leidich) Stout. Ada worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Hellertown from 1985 until retiring in 2019. She also worked for ServiceMaster for 18 years. She enjoyed family trips to Wildwood and talking with her friends and neighbors. She also liked to take walks around the neighborhood.
Fountain Hill Borough Council Discusses Broadway Road Work
When Fountain Hill Borough Council met on Aug. 1, an ongoing major road project in the borough was among the discussion items that topped their list. Work on the current phase of major overhaul of Broadway is continuing, with borough manager Eric Gratz informing council that its completion is “three to four weeks” away.
Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled
Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
