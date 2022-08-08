ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page

Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattapoisett, MA
Society
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Marion, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale

CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
CARVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancers#Vehicles#Raise Awareness#Ned S Point Lighthouse#Jeeps Peeps#Working Towards
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
1420 WBSM

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
CARVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC6.com

Witness: Grandmother helps boys escape burning home, gets stuck inside

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy