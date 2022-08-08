Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Brave New Bedford Boy Scores Life-Saving Heart Transplant
From the moment New Bedford Police Officer Shane Harris met JJ Montalban, the two of them just clicked. "He's my best friend," Harris says. JJ was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth. That day alone, he had three heart surgeries. JJ and Police: The Beginning of a Bond. Three...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page
Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
New Bedford Kids to Hoop in Vineyard Tournament, Learn About Opioid Addiction
Tyhon Pina and Marques Houtman are known as outstanding athletes in the New Bedford area. With the assistance of Michael Daniels, Athletic Director for the Martha's Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, the trio are resurrecting the former "Boat to the Basket Youth Basketball Showcase." It's a one-day basketball tournament with...
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale
NP native rises to the top of the semifinals in Maxim Cover Girl Competition
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With 15 years of acting and modeling experience under her belt, North Providence native Julie Ann Dawson, 32, decided this was the year to apply for the Maxim Cover Girl Competition. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and found out last Thursday that she is...
ABC6.com
Witness: Grandmother helps boys escape burning home, gets stuck inside
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Taunton Playground Evacuation Scare Was Teen With Pellet Gun
TAUNTON — Taunton police say a scare that caused the temporary evacuation of a city park camp playground on Wednesday morning was due to a teenager with a pellet gun. Police said in a release later on Wednesday afternoon that there was no active threat to park goers at Hopewell Park.
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
