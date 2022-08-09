Read full article on original website
Related
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DASO: “Upham Girl” in Texas cold case identified after 37 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are expected to make an announcement Tuesday in a breakthrough using DNA to the 37-year-old cold case of a Jane Doe referred to as ‘Upham Girl,” whose skeletal remains have remained unidentified since 1985. She was found on March 10, 1985, when three men who […]
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
fox4news.com
Gabby Petito family to file $50M lawsuit against Utah police: 'Officers failed in their duty to protect'
MOAB, Utah - It's been nearly one year since Moab City officers encountered Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie to investigate a domestic violence call. Now, the 22-year-old's family will file a lawsuit against the police department, saying law enforcement was not properly trained and did not follow the law before their daughter's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
fox4news.com
State Fair of Texas' top 10 fried foods for 2022
The Big Tex Choice Awards prove you can fry anything -- even a charcuterie board. The State Fair of Texas narrowed down its list of finalists to these 10.
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
fox4news.com
North Texas teachers surprised with money, classroom supplies
DENTON, Texas - With schools opening their doors for another year in North Texas, some local teachers were surprised with money for school supplies for students whose families can't afford them. $12,500 was donated to teachers at Frank Borman Elementary School from community partner Subaru of Corinth. The donation works...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
fox4news.com
Grant could lead to hundreds of biotech jobs in North Texas
An $8.8 million grant brings North Texas closer to the goal of becoming a major biotech hub. Tom Luce, the CEO of biotech initiatives at Lydia Hill Philanthropies, talked to Good Day about what the grant will improve and how it could usher in hundreds of higher paying jobs.
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Man wanted in Texas for enticing child, harboring female juvenile runaway
Authorities are searching for a Texas man who is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a female juvenile runaway.
Comments / 0