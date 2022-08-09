ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Hospitalization#General Health#Linus Covid#Covid 19
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox4news.com

North Texas teachers surprised with money, classroom supplies

DENTON, Texas - With schools opening their doors for another year in North Texas, some local teachers were surprised with money for school supplies for students whose families can't afford them. $12,500 was donated to teachers at Frank Borman Elementary School from community partner Subaru of Corinth. The donation works...
CORINTH, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
AMARILLO, TX
fox4news.com

Grant could lead to hundreds of biotech jobs in North Texas

An $8.8 million grant brings North Texas closer to the goal of becoming a major biotech hub. Tom Luce, the CEO of biotech initiatives at Lydia Hill Philanthropies, talked to Good Day about what the grant will improve and how it could usher in hundreds of higher paying jobs.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy