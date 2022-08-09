Body found in rugged ravine believed to be 20-year-old missing since June, NC cops say

North Carolina detectives believe they have located the remains of a 20-year-old missing from Asheville since June.

On Monday, Aug. 8, officials discovered human remains in a remote “steep and rugged ravine” near Curtis Creek in McDowell County. Detectives think the remains belong to Gabriel Focaracci, who was last seen June 24, according to a McDowell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After Focaracci was reported missing at the end of June, deputies located his car July 12. The 2004 Toyota Solara was found on Curtis Creek Road, which is off the Blue Ridge Parkway about 35 miles east of Asheville.

Since discovering the car, authorities conducted nine searches for Focaracci. The remains were located about one mile from where his car was found, the release says.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

“I thank God that we now have Gabe & we can take him home to Georgia,” Focaracci’s parents said in a Facebook post. “We also very much appreciate everyone from the Asheville community & the surrounding area for their constant prayers & continuous pursuit to finding our son over the last 6 weeks. Please keep Gabe’s only sibling in your prayers.”

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

19-year-old found dead near Lake Lanier was likely killed at suspect’s home, GA cops say

Rescuers find body while searching for another person who fell from cliff in Texas