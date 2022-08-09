Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
75-year-old charged in cold case stabbing of teen girl
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Karen Stitt was last seen almost 40 years ago, in September 1982, walking toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. Last week, an arrest was finally made in her murder. Gary G. Ramirez, 75, was arrested at his Maui home August 2 after the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office obtained a search warrant, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Good Samaritan wounded in Union City shooting after following robbery suspects
UNION CITY, Calif. - Police in Union City have released more information about a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3 in which a man was wounded. Police have learned that the victim had been attempting to aid a woman who had just been robbed when the suspects shot him, police said.
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
KTVU FOX 2
Gary Gene Ramirez arrested on suspicion of killing Karen Stitt in 1982
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A 75-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Palo Alto teen, who had been snatched from a road in Sunnyvale in 1982, and whose naked body was found dumped by a bus stop near the now-gone Honey Bee Restaurant. The Sunnyvale Department of...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
Suspect accused of attempting to rob man while escaping security in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man for committing a series of crimes at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Bryan Michael Flint, 49, of Santa Cruz was taken into custody after he shoplifted from a Macy’s store and attempted to rob an elderly man while escaping, police said. […]
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
Fremont police seek missing at-risk man
(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
Rape reported on Stanford campus
A rape occurred on Stanford University's campus on Tuesday, according to a community crime alert shared by the university
Suspected drunken driver arrested in crash that caused $80,000 in damage
Police responded to a vehicle collision where a car crashed into a pole, according to a Facebook post from San Mateo Police Department.
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
Alleged shoplifter resists loss prevention officers, tries to take man's cellphone
Palo Alto police arrested a man on suspicion of shoplifting merchandise, physically resisting loss prevention personnel and attempting to rob an 80-year-old man at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. A loss prevention employee at Macy's in the Stanford Shopping Center notified police at about 3:19 p.m. on Monday that a...
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman alleges San Francisco firefighter injected her with sedative at abortion protest
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman is suing the San Francisco Fire Department claiming a firefighter injected her with a sedative against her will while she was protesting abortion rights at a Warriors game this summer. Kareim McKnight, who is being represented by well-known civil rights attorney John Burris, filed the...
