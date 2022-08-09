Read full article on original website
KCSO Arrests 5 And Finds 312 Grams Of Meth During Drug Bust
Knox County Sheriffs office arrest Five people and 312 grams of meth during a drug bust. According to a report, deputies arrested Michael Aubry, Matthew Garcia, Chelsea Boughman, Ronald Johnson, and Logan Moore after conducting a drug raid in a home in North Knoxville. Officials said officers found 312 grams...
ETVCS Looking For Runaway Teen Who Stole Mother’s Car
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for a runaway Knoxville teen. Officials say 14-year-old Gavin Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy equinox on Aug 8th near Bradshaw road. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say...
Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Need Help to Find the Suspect Believed to Have Stolen a Shotgun and a Possible Witness to the Crime
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun and a potential witness. Police say the suspect has distinct tattoos on his leg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers believe there was a witness, an older man with a cane, and they are asking him to come forward.
TBI Issues Silver Alert for Missing Gatlinburg Woman
Tennessee Bureau of investigation is issuing a Silver alert for a missing woman out of Gatlinburg. Officials say 76 year-old Claudene Whaley reportedly went missing Monday afternoon and she may be traveling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946. Officials say she has a medical condition that could...
A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville
No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
Construction on the New Downtown Stadium is Underway but Smokies Won’t Call it Home for a Bit Longer
Construction is underway on the new downtown stadium where the Knoxville Smokies will play in the future. Construction crews have waited months to start the demolition phase of the project. The downtown stadium will also be home to future soccer matches, concerts and other public events. Rising construction costs and...
Quotes: Garner Emphasizing Veteran Leadership One Week Into Preseason Camp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One week into preseason practice and one day out from its first scrimmage of fall camp, the Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Monday morning as anticipation continues to build for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1. Entering his second year on Josh Heupel‘s staff...
Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks Selected To 2022-23 NCMFC Coalition Academy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has been selected to the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) Coalition Academy for the 2022-23 athletic year, the organization has announced. The Coalition Academy was started in 2021 and remains a first of its kind program for the highest...
