Hershey, PA

iheart.com

Hershey Bears Announce Date for TEDDY BEAR TOSS

The Hershey Bears have announced their 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, including the TEDDY BEAR TOSS!. The club's world famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Sweet fun for all at Hershey’s Chocolate World

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop?. There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at...
HERSHEY, PA
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Hershey, PA
Entertainment
abc27.com

‘The Office’ star Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to binge watch ‘The Office’ all over again, because Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg this Wednesday and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared. Creed Bratton will be making a stop at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center this...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
HARRISBURG, PA
Person
Zac Brown
bctv.org

River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival Is Almost Here

River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival is almost here. This event is majestically located in Jim Dietrich Park along a trail that follows a bend in the Schuylkill River. There will be two music stages; one electric and one acoustic highlighting local musical talent with the river as its backdrop. In total we have 30+ musical acts scheduled over the three days performing Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Jazz, Country, Indie music and so much more. A variety of food vendors will be available to dazzle your taste buds.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
abc27.com

Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
HARRISBURG, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Middletown Grange Fair is back after two years away

The Middletown Grange Fair is back this year after an absence of two years. Planning is set for the fair at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds on Penns Park Road, Wrightstown, Aug. 17-21. It will have five days of music, carnival rides, animal and people races, a tractor pull and contests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA

