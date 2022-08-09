The Hershey Bears have announced their 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, including the TEDDY BEAR TOSS!. The club's world famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.

