Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
lebtown.com
Run for Cover to perform in 21+ classic rock concert at Coleman amphitheater
Local band Run for Cover will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, in a fundraiser concert at the amphitheater in Coleman Memorial Park. Although they’ve played all over Lebanon County in the past, this will be the band’s first appearance in the Friends of Coleman Memorial Park summer concert series.
iheart.com
Hershey Bears Announce Date for TEDDY BEAR TOSS
The Hershey Bears have announced their 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, including the TEDDY BEAR TOSS!. The club's world famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.
abc27.com
Sweet fun for all at Hershey’s Chocolate World
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop?. There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at...
The Doo Wop Project Comes to Gettysburg on Friday
What do you get when you combine a Broadway-caliber performance with the vocal rhythm and blues of 1940’s Doo Wop?. The answer is “The Doo Wop Project,” coming to Gettysburg’s Majestic Theater for one night only on Friday, Aug. 12. “The Doo Wop Project is a...
abc27.com
‘The Office’ star Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to binge watch ‘The Office’ all over again, because Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg this Wednesday and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared. Creed Bratton will be making a stop at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center this...
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
abc27.com
Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
bctv.org
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival Is Almost Here
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival is almost here. This event is majestically located in Jim Dietrich Park along a trail that follows a bend in the Schuylkill River. There will be two music stages; one electric and one acoustic highlighting local musical talent with the river as its backdrop. In total we have 30+ musical acts scheduled over the three days performing Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Jazz, Country, Indie music and so much more. A variety of food vendors will be available to dazzle your taste buds.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
abc27.com
Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
abc27.com
City: YorkFest ‘will be put on next year – yes’; but this year there’s York Arts Week
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — When the city announced this year’s YorkFest Fine Arts Festival — originally scheduled for this month — wouldn’t happen, some people were disappointed. And some of those people decided an arts fest-less August wasn’t an option. “We wanted the opportunity...
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.
buckscountyherald.com
Middletown Grange Fair is back after two years away
The Middletown Grange Fair is back this year after an absence of two years. Planning is set for the fair at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds on Penns Park Road, Wrightstown, Aug. 17-21. It will have five days of music, carnival rides, animal and people races, a tractor pull and contests...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
abc27.com
New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Italian restaurant to open in Cumberland County development
Diners will feel like they’ve touched down in Italy at a new restaurant due to open later this year in Cumberland County. Luna Italian Cuisine is joining Legacy Park mixed-use development in Mechanicsburg with authentic Italian dishes, house-made wine and an expansive special event space.
Comments / 1