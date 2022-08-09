Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home
BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
Sidney man resists arrest by punching, kicking, and threatening officers
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A man is behind bars after assaulting and injuring a police officer. On Saturday, around 7:15 p.m. an officer with the Sidney Police Department responded to a woman’s home who said she felt unsafe after 51-year-old, Daryl Kopriva, came to her home cursing at her and making threats.
Authorities report to Legion Park to make arrest Tuesday Morning
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man was arrested at Legion Park after someone called authorities to report the man breaking a no-contact order. On July 31st, Sidney Police officers reportedly arrested 59-year-old Kelly Arp after citizens reported to police that 59-year-old, Kelly Arp was threatening to kill them. Police...
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska
(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
Contentious divorce, protection order filings preceded Scottsbluff shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and protection orders, according to court documents. Scottsbluff Police arrested Alexander J. Maldonado, 35, of Gering, in connection to a shooting Thursday in a Scottsbluff parking lot, according...
Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
Panhandle grass fire burns 136 acres
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Four Panhandle Fire departments responded to a grass fire. The Banner County Fire Department posted on Facebook that a grass fire burned 136 acres on Monday. Banner, Kimball, Bushnell, and Albin all responded to the fire. The Banner County Fire Department stated that due to the...
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
Carter Canyon fire 100 percent contained after threatening 75 homes
GERING, Neb. -- Fire crews say the Carter Canyon fire is contained but still burning, and concerning due to the terrain. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flores said on Monday, the Carter Canyon fire is 100 percent contained, but not out. Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or the area receives extended periods of rain/snow.
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
