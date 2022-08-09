(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.

2 DAYS AGO