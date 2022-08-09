ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet, TX

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin

This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
AUSTIN, TX
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
HUTTO, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project. The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock

From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
ROUND ROCK, TX
inforney.com

La Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant opening sixth location in Liberty Hill

For months, Liberty Hill residents have been wondering what’s been going on at 13850 State Hwy. 29, where a rustic red barn stood for years before slowly being torn down. It was last set to open as a furniture store—which never happened—and before that it was a wing restaurant and a barbecue joint. Now, the site is going to be home to a new 4,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Limited 2022 hunts at Balcones Canyonlands refuge up for grabs

The Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge recently announced its 2022 dove and big game hunt dates and requirements. The refuge is also offering an E-Postcard archery hunt through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Annual Public Hunting permit program. DOVE. Dove hunting on the refuge is open from noon...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
dailytrib.com

Helping Center awards Learn for Life scholarships

Three Highland Lakes students received Learn for Life scholarships from The Helping Center in Marble Falls. Jasper Meza of Marble Falls, Amy Najera of Granite Shoals, and Mariela Suarez of Burnet will each receive $2,000 to further their education. The Helping Center food pantry devised the Learn for Life program...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX

