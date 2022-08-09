Read full article on original website
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one million in taxpayer dollars. It happened back in 2019 after a city finance employee fell for an email scam. The news is only coming to light now after the...
Laredo to take part in 3-day budget workshop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Public safety, city streets, and fixing the water system are just a few of the dozens of items that will be discussed today, tomorrow, and Friday by city of Laredo leaders. Wednesday, August 1 is the first day of the city’s budget workshop meetings. Every...
Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
Webb County Sheriff to hold back-to-school supply giveaway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students in the Laredo-Webb County area who are in need of school supplies will have a chance to pick some up courtesy of Sheriff Martin Cuellar. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway from 11 a.m. until noon while supplies last.
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
CBP conducts training exercise at bridge one
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents are conducting a tactical exercise drill on international bridge one. Officials say there is no threat to the community’s safety. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is simply conducting a drill for its tactical unit. The public is advised to be patient...
Laredo school districts discuss enhanced security measures for school year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students are not the only ones returning to classes this week, police officers and security guards are also back in action. After the tragedy in Uvalde, thousands of parents are questioning how both school districts will keep their kids safe during the school year. Public schools...
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route. The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.
Four million dollars going to Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Four million dollars is going to Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program. The funding is intended to help people with serious mental illness and making health services more accessible to them. It should help prevent relapse, repeated hospitalizations as well as prevent arrests, suicide, property destruction,...
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
Training for UISD substitute staff focused on enhanced safety protocols
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) said the district is ready with about 800 substitute teachers to fill in at any given time. On Tuesday, August 9, the UISD Human Resources (HR) department had a back-to-school orientation for substitute teachers, substitute nurses, and other substitute staff members.
Unpaid parking tickets could cost you extra!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone knows parking in downtown Laredo can be a hassle and it can be more unpleasant if you get a parking ticket. While a fine of $10 to $25 might not seem like much, if it’s unpaid, it could cost extra. The City of Laredo...
Back to school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Well many of you are getting ready to go back to school and this morning will be warm and muggy. Today we are expected to reach a high of 102 feeling like 105. Heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 some spots may reach 110...
UISD offers six-week grace period before enforcing dress code
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -As parents continue to struggle with inflation and school supplies, UISD is offering a six-week grace period when it comes to enforcing its dress code. The district says the move comes after learning that parents and students are having a difficult time finding the correct clothing items for the uniforms on store shelves.
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.
Man wanted for robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales. He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With nearly 60,000 students returning to school this year, teachers have been preparing for the start of the year for several days now. Teachers and staff members play a pivotal role in a student’s success and many local educators are ready to fulfill their duties.
