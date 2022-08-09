LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.

LAREDO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO