Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Man admits to killing Capital student KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who shot and killed Capital High School student “KJ” Taylor last year pleaded guilty Wednesday less than a week before he was scheduled to go on trial. Dekotis Thomas, 20, of St. Albans, entered a Kennedy Plea to first-degree murder. A second...
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
Metro News
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Metro News
Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
Metro News
KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
Metro News
Lawsuits associated with neonatal abstinence syndrome heading to Mass Litigation Panel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Opioid-epidemic lawsuits filed on behalf of 600 children addicted in the womb are headed to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel. State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison made the referral following a request from attorneys representing children in 44 of the state’s 55 counties that have neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Metro News
State BOE transfers Burch names SBA’s Roach as new state superintendent of schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday named state School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the next state Superintendent of Schools. Roach replaces Clayton Burch who, at his request, will become the superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
State PSC further investigating Kanawha County Commission complaints on Frontier
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it needs to do further investigation into the complaints from the Kanawha County Commission on the service of Frontier in a certain portion of the county. In a Utility Division Initial Memorandum on the commission’s case dated August 5,...
Metro News
Justice says he didn’t tell Burch to transfer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said during his Tuesday media briefing that neither he nor anyone in his administration told state School Superintendent Clayton Burch that he should transfer jobs to become the new superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney. “No...
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Metro News
City of Hurricane crew reflects on flood recovery work in Kentucky
HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team of employees from the city of Hurricane are back in West Virginia after spending a week helping folks in Letcher County, Kentucky begin the long road to recovery. Ronnie Woodall lead Hurricane’s Mobile Infrastructure Response Unit into the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky back on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Parton recognized for Imagination Library outreach
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton took part in an event in Charleston on Tuesday celebrating her program focused on childhood literacy. The gathering at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences centered on Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides children under the age of 5 with free books. The program is now available in all of West Virginia’s 55 counties through the West Virginia Department of Education and Marshall University’s June Harless Center.
Metro News
Dolly Parton to celebrate Imagination Library success in WV Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Charleston Tuesday night to celebrate her Imagination Library reading program in the Mountain State. “An Evening with Dolly” will take place at the Clay Center and will be live streamed by West Virginia Public Broadcasting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Metro News
Wriston says DOT has auditing, accounting jobs available
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Transportation is looking for auditors and accountants. The agency announced Monday that it currently has 25 positions available. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said a job fair is set for Aug. 16 in Charleston. “It’s real important for folks to realize that...
Comments / 0