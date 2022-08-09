Specializes in Clinical Pediatrics; Maternal-Child Educator. Has 12 years experience. I have been out of bedside care for 1 - 2 years now. I recently stayed with a relative during their hospital stay. In the 24 hours we were there, only once did anyone actually do a physical assessment using a stethoscope on a patient with respiratory illness and a history of cardiac complications. This includes providers, nurses, and respiratory staff. Vital signs, a quick radial pulse check, and dependent edema were assessed on admission. Vital sign assessment continued with the tech as routinely scheduled. IV was checked once with bag change. Other than that, nothing.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 22 HOURS AGO