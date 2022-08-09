Read full article on original website
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
Nurse's union eyes a potential strike vote on Monday if their demands are not met by area hospitals
The Minnesota Nurse’s Association has set a drop dead date to vote on a potential strike as they work through contract negotiations with hospital administrators.
TODAY.com
How to talk to teens about social pressure | Consumer Confidential
Dr. Danielle Dooley explains how to navigate difficult conversations with teens about social pressure.Aug. 10, 2022.
KIDS・
nonprofitquarterly.org
To Make Childcare Affordable, Recognize the True Value of Care Work
Chirag Mehta: The struggle for fair wages and working conditions and dignity for childcare workers is really both sort of a wage justice fight, but it’s also a racial and gender justice fight. I mean, the childcare sector has some of the lowest paid workers in the country. The average childcare worker working year-round is going to earn about $27,000 a year, clearly a poverty income. And the work is mostly done by Black and Brown women.
allnurses.com
Completed Recovery but Can't Get Job
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I've been a nurse for over 35 years and my license has had a public discipline since 2005. I was put on probation for 2 years and completed a recovery program successfully in 2007. I have kept a current, unrestricted compact license since 2007. I have decades of med surg/telemetry and psych experience.
allnurses.com
Patient Assessment
Specializes in Clinical Pediatrics; Maternal-Child Educator. Has 12 years experience. I have been out of bedside care for 1 - 2 years now. I recently stayed with a relative during their hospital stay. In the 24 hours we were there, only once did anyone actually do a physical assessment using a stethoscope on a patient with respiratory illness and a history of cardiac complications. This includes providers, nurses, and respiratory staff. Vital signs, a quick radial pulse check, and dependent edema were assessed on admission. Vital sign assessment continued with the tech as routinely scheduled. IV was checked once with bag change. Other than that, nothing.
Nonprofits launch $100M plan to support local health workers
A new philanthropic project hopes to invest $100 million in 10 countries, mostly in Africa, by 2030 to support 200,000 community health workers, who serve as a critical bridge to treatment for people with limited access to medical care.The Skoll Foundation and The Johnson & Johnson Foundation announced Monday that they donated a total of $25 million to the initiative. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, which will oversee the project, matched the donations and hopes to raise an additional $50 million.The investment seeks to empower the frontline workers that experts say are essential to battling outbreaks...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home workforce recovery will take until 2026 without a ‘boost’: AHCA
Recovery to pre-pandemic staffing levels in nursing homes could take until 2026 unless the industry receives a “boost” from policymakers, the American Health Care Association said Monday. The sector is beginning to see some gains in new workers after two years of steady monthly job losses, according to...
