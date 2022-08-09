Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
Motorcyclist identified who died in Tuesday crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
wcti12.com
Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
wcti12.com
Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro
A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
WITN
VIDEO: Emergency crews extinguish car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials are responding to a car fire in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina high school. Lieutenant Eric Smith with Greenville Fire and Rescue said officials got the call that a car was on fire in the parking lot of J.H Rose high school around 8:45 a.m.
WITN
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office tells WNCT they are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the body was found in a wooded area around 4 p.m. in an area on Swan Point Road in Bayboro. The State Bureau of Investigation […]
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 14% contained
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Thursday morning, Pender County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post the fire was 14% contained. Crews will continue to work to build containment lines in order to try and contain […]
wcti12.com
Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Ultimate sacrifice’: Hundreds gather for slain Wayne County deputy memorial
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, and with the Mount Olive Police Department before that. He died Aug. 2, a day after he was shot and killed as he served involuntary commitment papers. Fishman is survived...
WITN
Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WECT
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Deputies ask for help in locating man connected to shooting death in Duplin Co
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a man they believe is connected to a shooting death in Duplin County. Early Saturday morning, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Warsaw Police Department responded to Boy Scout Lane for a shooting death of 23-year-old Raekwon Wilson.
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California.
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office awarded 2022 Gang Association Special Achievement Award
Craven County — On August 9th, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Gang & Gun Unit received the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association. In August of 2020, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes kept his campaign promise by implementing Craven County’s first Gang/Gun...
