ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
WNCT

Motorcyclist identified who died in Tuesday crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro

A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
VANCEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
Kinston, NC
Accidents
City
Kinston, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office tells WNCT they are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the body was found in a wooded area around 4 p.m. in an area on Swan Point Road in Bayboro. The State Bureau of Investigation […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Motorcycle Crash#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Ems#Kinston Fire Department
WNCT

Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 14% contained

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Thursday morning, Pender County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post the fire was 14% contained. Crews will continue to work to build containment lines in order to try and contain […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy