Midland High, Grand Blanc claim Saginaw Valley League honors
FRANKENMUTH, MI – When Eric Albright hoisted the Division 1 baseball district trophy, he knew that one trophy would lead to another. The Midland High athletic director and baseball coach added the other trophy Tuesday at the Saginaw Valley League Recognition Dinner in Frankenmuth. For the first time since...
Football fills the air as Bay County teams dig in the dirt on Day 1
BAY CITY, MI – Ryan McDonell was kind of feeling like it was his birthday. And he couldn’t wait to see what the day would bring. “I went to bed late last night and got up early this morning because I was so excited,” he said. “I woke up at 6:30 – and I never do that. That’s what the first day of football does to you.”
Sting of six-win playoff snub is driving force for All Saints football
BAY CITY, MI – Bay City All Saints could accept getting beat on the scoreboard. It was a bit more difficult accepting a loss on the calculator. The Cougars enter the 2022 high school football season with unique motivation, one year after reaching the six-win mark yet falling short of a postseason berth by .305 playoff points.
Kearsley determined to continue greatest stretch of football success in school history
FLINT – Kearsley’s football team is in the midst of an unprecedented stretch of success. And the Hornets have no reason to believe it’s not going to continue. They say they’re determined to extend a three-year playoff streak – the longest in school history. “We’re...
‘It’s time to show what we can do,’ says 3rd-year Flint Carman-Ainsworth football coach
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth football coach Dajuan Massey has spent two years installing new schemes and systems since joining the Cavaliers from New Lothrop. Now, he feels the Cavaliers are ready to take the next step in restoring success in a program that made the playoffs six times in seven years from 2011-17.
Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
Northwood University Undergoes Several Leadership Changes
Northwood University in Midland announced several leadership changes to support ongoing efforts to achieve the university’s 2021-2026 strategic plan. Northwood is reorganizing to accelerate its enrollment in an ever-changing education landscape for students looking for a hands-on entrepreneurial approach to learning. “Developing students who drive social and economic progress...
Coach is as ‘giddy’ as players as Bay County returns to Pony League World Series
BAY CITY, MI – Craig Revette wants his players to fully appreciate the Pony League World Series experience. Because he certainly does. “I’m giddy like a little kid about this,” he said. “And everybody knows it.”. For the first time, Revette is serving as manager of...
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
Bay City State Park hosting ‘Meteors & S’Mores’ for this week’s meteor shower
BAY CITY, MI-- If you’re interested in a great view of the Perseid meteor shower this week, you may want to go to Bay City. Officials with Bay City State Park are hosting “Meteors & S’mores,” a walking tour around a portion of the park that gives ideal meteor shower viewing conditions.
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Dozens of breweries, cornhole tournament on tap for Great Lakes Beer Festival
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - A cornhole tournament and live music are scheduled during the Great Lakes Beer Festival later this month. Dozens of breweries and cideries will be pouring samples from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, while Just After Midnight and Cold Cut Trio perform. Concession stands will be open, too.
‘Under The Radar Michigan’ host to screen Saginaw episode at Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Audiences here will meet the host of PBS’s “Under The Radar Michigan” later this month when he leads an in-person Q-and-A session as well as a screening of an episode of the intrastate travel series. Organizers said the episode — set to focus...
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
Hip-hop legend Nelly to perform at Genesee County Fair
GENESEE TWP, MI - Hip-hop icon Nelly is set to perform at the Genesee County Fair on Friday, Aug. 26. Nelly is a major get for the county fair, who is one of the most popular rap artists in the world. The Genesee County Fair begins on Monday, Aug. 22...
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
