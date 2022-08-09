ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Football fills the air as Bay County teams dig in the dirt on Day 1

BAY CITY, MI – Ryan McDonell was kind of feeling like it was his birthday. And he couldn’t wait to see what the day would bring. “I went to bed late last night and got up early this morning because I was so excited,” he said. “I woke up at 6:30 – and I never do that. That’s what the first day of football does to you.”
BAY COUNTY, MI
Sting of six-win playoff snub is driving force for All Saints football

BAY CITY, MI – Bay City All Saints could accept getting beat on the scoreboard. It was a bit more difficult accepting a loss on the calculator. The Cougars enter the 2022 high school football season with unique motivation, one year after reaching the six-win mark yet falling short of a postseason berth by .305 playoff points.
BAY CITY, MI
Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
FLUSHING, MI
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Northwood University Undergoes Several Leadership Changes

Northwood University in Midland announced several leadership changes to support ongoing efforts to achieve the university’s 2021-2026 strategic plan. Northwood is reorganizing to accelerate its enrollment in an ever-changing education landscape for students looking for a hands-on entrepreneurial approach to learning. “Developing students who drive social and economic progress...
MIDLAND, MI
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Dozens of breweries, cornhole tournament on tap for Great Lakes Beer Festival

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - A cornhole tournament and live music are scheduled during the Great Lakes Beer Festival later this month. Dozens of breweries and cideries will be pouring samples from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, while Just After Midnight and Cold Cut Trio perform. Concession stands will be open, too.
MIDLAND, MI
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th

Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
FLUSHING, MI
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
MIDLAND, MI
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’

Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
FLINT, MI

