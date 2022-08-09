Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
ESPN
Detroit Lions icon Barry Sanders on hand to open restaurant in downtown Detroit
DETROIT -- Lions legend Barry Sanders made defenders look silly with his jukes. Now, at 54, remnants of his Pro Football Hall of Fame career are on display downtown in the Motor City. Sanders was on site Tuesday for the grand opening of Barry Sanders' Lefty's Cheesesteak restaurant, located just...
Bucs QB Tom Brady (personal) excused for a few days
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was excused from Thursday’s practice and plans to be away through the weekend for personal
Top 23 prospects to watch before ’23 NFL Draft
NFL scouts are finally settling back into their usual patterns now that COVID restrictions are in the rearview mirror, and
Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1
Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
FOX Sports
Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?
Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
Hard Knocks clip of Detroit Lions’ Jamaal Williams breaking down team huddle goes viral
Are you excited for some football? Of course you are, otherwise you wouldn’t be sleuthing for football news with the
Best storylines for 2022 Hard Knocks Detroit Lions edition
It’s that time again. With NFL training camps underway, HBO’s Hard Knocks is on the scene, capturing all the moments
Lions' 1st-round pick to wear No. 9 with Matthew Stafford's blessing
Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the No. 9 jersey in Detroit. Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, initially chose No. 18 in what he considered to be honoring Calvin Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had worn No. 81 during his career with the Lions.
Lions training camp notebook: Day 13 wraps the pre-preseason slate
Wednesday marked the final day of Detroit Lions training camp practice open to the public. The fans in attendance on the beautiful morning after the rousing Hard Knocks debut did not get to see a great deal of heavy contact. The 13th day of training camp was a lighter one...
Did Fiery Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Ever Play in the NFL?
Dan Campbell played 10 years in the NFL but never made a Pro Bowl. The post Did Fiery Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Ever Play in the NFL? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
