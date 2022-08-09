ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Chicago, IL
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1

Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?

Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#The Chicago Bears
Yardbarker

Lions' 1st-round pick to wear No. 9 with Matthew Stafford's blessing

Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the No. 9 jersey in Detroit. Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, initially chose No. 18 in what he considered to be honoring Calvin Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had worn No. 81 during his career with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy