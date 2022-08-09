Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys WR standout Dennis Houston: “I’m just a cool dude.”
The Dallas Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they started featuring undrafted free agent WR, Dennis Houston, in training camp. Houston, a rookie free agent out of Western Illinois, has been a mainstay in first team reps, and could be surprise role player in Dallas this season. With starter Michael Gallup...
Shan is "terrified" about the Cowboys' wide receiver depth
Over the weekend, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones double-downed on the team’s lack of urgency to sign a veteran receiver, plus why he’s not worried about the kickers struggling so far in camp.
Cowboys Camp: Offensive Line Trouble Heading Into Preseason Opener?
The Cowboys' offensive line still has issues as the team approaches the preseason, and they may kick off the regular season with those issues unaddressed.
Is Cowboys' WR KaVontae Turpin Living Up To Hype?
Former USFL receiver KaVontae Turpin is turning heads at training camp.
Why Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Is 'Gonna Be Great' For Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys filled what was viewed as a significant need when they added linebacker depth and signed Anthony Barr to a one year contract.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Cowboys Training Camp: Leighton Vander Esch Impresses
The linebacker returned motivated on a one-year deal. Plus, receivers are stepping up after injuries to Gallup and Washington.
Cowboys Bringing Back Veteran Kicker Brett Maher
The former Dallas kicker will compete against Lirim Hajrullahu for the starting job.
Cowboys 3 Bold Predictions: Decline of Dak & Diggs?
Pro Football Focus revealed its three bold predictions for the Cowboys this season.
Mike McCarthy: Will Grier Has 'Clearly' Taken a Step in Cowboys Offense
Could Willy G secure the backup job in Dallas?
Yardbarker
Breaking down the Cowboys’ O-line
It was evident that the Cowboys o-line played a significant factor in the Cowboys’ loss last year in the first round of the playoffs. The offensive line was dreadful, and it cost the team the game. The o-line set the offense back with countless holding calls, and when they weren’t holding, they were getting bossed around by the 49ers’ d-line. And truthfully, the o-line was substandard all year, especially considering previous years, when the line was a strong suit for the team.
Cowboys Camp: Receivers Scramble For Roster Spots
The Cowboys need the best available 53 if they intend to compete in 2022.
FOX Sports
Cowboys camp superlatives: Micah Parsons highlights All-Oxnard Awards
OXNARD, Calif. — Well, that went by quickly. No, training camp isn't over — not by a long shot. But in the blink of an eye, the bulk of the Cowboys' work on the West Coast is over. Tuesday's practice was the last fully padded effort for this year's stint in Oxnard. When the Cowboys return from Denver next week after playing the Broncos on Saturday in their preseason opener, they'll have one light practice at their hotel before they head down the road to work with the Los Angeles Chargers.
