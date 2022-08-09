Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
AthlonSports.com
Packers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game
Preseason football is about to get into full swing. This Friday night, the Green Bay Packers begin their preseason in a bout against the San Francisco 49ers; an exhibition rematch of last year's Divisional Round playoff game. Revenge isn't on the mind of Green Bay, of course. It's simply a...
10 players trending up so far at Packers training camp
The Green Bay Packers will kick off the preseason schedule on Friday in San Francisco. After two weeks of training camp practice, it’s time for Matt LaFleur’s team to hit players wearing different helmets and uniforms. Some players on the 90-man roster used the first dozen or so...
Packers release LS Steven Wirtel, waive WR Osirus Mitchell
The Green Bay Packers made a roster move at both long snapper and wide receiver ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers released long snapper Steven Wirtel and waived wide receiver Osirus Mitchell with an injury. The moves clear two spots on...
Yardbarker
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Packers Signing RB Dexter Williams
This is Williams’ second stint in Green Bay, as he was a Day Three pick by the team back in 2019. He worked out for the Packers on Tuesday. Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up.
Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his left ACL last November. That has forced the Packers to capitalize on the versatility of their remaining linemen by putting them in various spots. Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledges it has been a learning process.
Yardbarker
One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers
Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
Comments / 0