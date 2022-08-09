ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
Packers Signing RB Dexter Williams

This is Williams’ second stint in Green Bay, as he was a Day Three pick by the team back in 2019. He worked out for the Packers on Tuesday. Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up.
Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his left ACL last November. That has forced the Packers to capitalize on the versatility of their remaining linemen by putting them in various spots. Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledges it has been a learning process.
One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers

Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
