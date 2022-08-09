ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Head of Crimea says one person killed in airbase blast

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - One person was killed by a blast at a military airbase at Saky in the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula on Tuesday, the Russian head of Crimea's administration, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.

The Moscow defence ministry said earlier that the explosion had been a detonation of aviation ammunition, not the result of any attack. read more

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

