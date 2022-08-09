Red Sox ace Chris Sale to miss rest of season after breaking wrist in bike accident

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chris Sale's 2022 season is over after the Boston Red Sox announced he underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a broken wrist he suffered in a biking accident over the weekend. The team confirmed he'd miss the rest of the season but that he'd be ready for the start of spring training next year.

This is a horrific setback for Sale's career. After he missed all of the 2020 season and most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Sale returned to throw in just 5 and 2/3 innings for the Red Sox this season.

