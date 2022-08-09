ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

Bay News 9

Winter Garden soldier killed, remembered by former teachers

The Central Florida community is mourning the loss of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, who recently died while training in Georgia. Fitzgibbon graduated from Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in 2017, and the people who knew him are honoring his service and remembering the person he was. What You Need To...
Bay News 9

Orange County food pantry CEO ties bare shelves to inflation

While much of the country is feeling the impacts of inflation, cost increases are especially hurting those dealing with food insecurity, and the people who work every day to help them. Officials with Matthew’s Hope, a homeless outreach ministry in Winter Garden, said that their costs are skyrocketing with inflation,...
Bay News 9

Universal reveals details for passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of its passholder appreciation days, Universal Orlando is sharing new details about the benefits it's offering to passholders. Universal Orlando shares more details about passholder appreciation days. Passholders can enjoy extra perks from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30. Some of the benefits include exclusive merchandise,...
Bay News 9

Edgewater star Cedric Baxter Jr. chooses Texas for his college home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Edgewater 4-star standout Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday announced his decision to go to Texas. Baxter, ranked the No. 4 running back in the country by 24/7 Sports, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M. He said selecting a college to attend and...
