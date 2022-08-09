ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday. The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility — which would have served as the team’s new headquarters — fell apart after highly-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, announced it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Under the terms of the plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill.

