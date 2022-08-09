ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
BGR.com

Google Fiber just announced its biggest expansion in 7 years

It’s been a few years since Google Fiber made headline news. In 2016, a year after Google Fiber spun off into its own subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., Google put expansion plans on hold. In the years since, Google has been slowly building out its network in the cities and regions that it already services. But this week, CEO Dinni Jain announced the first major expansion for the service since it rolled out to four new markets in 2015.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday. The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility — which would have served as the team’s new headquarters — fell apart after highly-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, announced it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Under the terms of the plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Atlanta#Tech#Hubs#Detroit#Baltimore Washington#Asterisk
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 13 online master's in computer science programs

Despite layoffs and hiring freezes across the tech industry, technologists remain in demand in a variety of industries, including healthcare. Here are the top 13 online master's in computer science programs, ranked by Fortune:. 1. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.) 2. Colorado State University (Fort Collins, Colo.) 3. Syracuse (N.Y.) University.
COLLEGES
beckershospitalreview.com

How 12 digital execs streamline tech for clinicians

The healthcare industry is increasingly going digital, with artificial intelligence helping diagnose conditions and patients with wearable smart devices being cared for at home. But are these digital health initiatives actually improving patient care? And are they contributing to an already stressful environment?. Becker's reached out to healthcare leaders on...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

16 hospital CEOs exiting their roles

More than 70 hospital CEOs left their roles in the first seven months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down or retire since July. Here are 16 hospital and health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:. 1. Ed Jimenez resigned in July as CEO...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Which states have the most monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people

Washington, D.C., has the highest amount of monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people, but only accounts for 3 percent of the nation's infections. New York, which has the second largest supply, has six times less. All states but one — Wyoming — have reported at least one case of monkeypox to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Ala.,. a pharmacy director to work in Huntsville, Ala. 2....
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a care manager...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

'Listen and respond accordingly': 5 hospital CEOs share advice for successors

When a healthcare leader takes the helm of a hospital, they bring with them advice from mentors as well as their own career learning experiences. Now, five CEOs — one who recently retired and four preparing to do so — shared their advice with Becker's Hospital Review, from setting one's ego aside to engaging with the community.
PALMDALE, CA
Engadget

Google Fiber is expanding again after years of inactivity

Google Fiber's expansion activities have always been deliberately slow, but there was a time when it was announcing new coverage areas on a more regular basis. Now, Dinni Jain, the Alphabet subsidiary's CEO, has announced Fiber's first expansion plans in years. The company has been working on connecting West Des Moines to its network, making Iowa its first new state in five years, and will soon start building infrastructure in Des Moines. In July, it announced that it's building a network in Mesa, Arizona, and now it has revealed that the service is also making its way to Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Look to ‘Earn the Commute,’ as Office Leasing Heats Up

Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy