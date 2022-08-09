Read full article on original website
Related
These Five Cities are Seeing the Slowest Return to the Office
While some corporate heads are shilling for office returns a whole lot harder than others, the reality is that the pandemic set off a trend and a movement that are unlikely to be reversed. Analysts from career site Ladders recently estimated that one fourth of white-collar jobs in the country...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
CNBC
After Colorado enacted a salary transparency law, job listings dropped—but employment went up
Early data suggests more people want to find work in Colorado now that employers are required to list salary ranges on job postings. That's even despite a drop in job openings within the state, according to new research from Recruitonomics, a site that analyzes labor market data. The July analysis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees
The company was founded in San Francisco in 2000.
Google Fiber just announced its biggest expansion in 7 years
It’s been a few years since Google Fiber made headline news. In 2016, a year after Google Fiber spun off into its own subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., Google put expansion plans on hold. In the years since, Google has been slowly building out its network in the cities and regions that it already services. But this week, CEO Dinni Jain announced the first major expansion for the service since it rolled out to four new markets in 2015.
Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday. The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility — which would have served as the team’s new headquarters — fell apart after highly-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, announced it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Under the terms of the plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 13 online master's in computer science programs
Despite layoffs and hiring freezes across the tech industry, technologists remain in demand in a variety of industries, including healthcare. Here are the top 13 online master's in computer science programs, ranked by Fortune:. 1. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.) 2. Colorado State University (Fort Collins, Colo.) 3. Syracuse (N.Y.) University.
beckershospitalreview.com
How 12 digital execs streamline tech for clinicians
The healthcare industry is increasingly going digital, with artificial intelligence helping diagnose conditions and patients with wearable smart devices being cared for at home. But are these digital health initiatives actually improving patient care? And are they contributing to an already stressful environment?. Becker's reached out to healthcare leaders on...
beckershospitalreview.com
16 hospital CEOs exiting their roles
More than 70 hospital CEOs left their roles in the first seven months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down or retire since July. Here are 16 hospital and health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:. 1. Ed Jimenez resigned in July as CEO...
beckershospitalreview.com
Which states have the most monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people
Washington, D.C., has the highest amount of monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people, but only accounts for 3 percent of the nation's infections. New York, which has the second largest supply, has six times less. All states but one — Wyoming — have reported at least one case of monkeypox to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Ala.,. a pharmacy director to work in Huntsville, Ala. 2....
JOBS・
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems hiring chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems seeking post-acute care talent
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a care manager...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Listen and respond accordingly': 5 hospital CEOs share advice for successors
When a healthcare leader takes the helm of a hospital, they bring with them advice from mentors as well as their own career learning experiences. Now, five CEOs — one who recently retired and four preparing to do so — shared their advice with Becker's Hospital Review, from setting one's ego aside to engaging with the community.
10 Fastest-Growing Cities for Small Businesses in the US
The combination of COVID-19 pandemic-related job losses followed by the Great Resignation has been a boon for the rise of small businesses. A recent report from Intuit found that 83% of people who...
Engadget
Google Fiber is expanding again after years of inactivity
Google Fiber's expansion activities have always been deliberately slow, but there was a time when it was announcing new coverage areas on a more regular basis. Now, Dinni Jain, the Alphabet subsidiary's CEO, has announced Fiber's first expansion plans in years. The company has been working on connecting West Des Moines to its network, making Iowa its first new state in five years, and will soon start building infrastructure in Des Moines. In July, it announced that it's building a network in Mesa, Arizona, and now it has revealed that the service is also making its way to Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho.
bloomberglaw.com
Law Firms Look to ‘Earn the Commute,’ as Office Leasing Heats Up
Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.
Instagram model Courtney Clenney arrested on murder charge in Hawaii
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. The charge stems from the April 3 death of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, in Florida, CBS Miami reports. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted...
Comments / 0