ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, AL

Mobile food pantry coming to New Hope in August

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MLK6_0hAUch4V00

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) – A mobile food pantry will be helping those in need of groceries in New Hope later in August.

One Generation Away will set up its food pantry at New Hope High School (5216 Main Drive) on Saturday, August 20. Food will be given out starting at 9 a.m. and the pantry will be open until 10:30 a.m., or the food runs out, whichever comes first.

HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation

No registration or paperwork is needed to receive food; food will be given out on a first-come, first-served business so recipients should arrive early.

Volunteers are needed to help organize and distribute food as well; those interested in helping should show up at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to hand out free groceries at drive-thru food pantry Saturday in Hazel Green

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Hazel Green on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Hazel Green High School from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given out.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Hope, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Mobile, AL
FOX54 News

Local back-to-school event gives away supplies, and hope.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — School may have already started for many in The Valley... "I know school has already been in session and started back a good week this week," said LaVell Wallace with the Angela Claxton Foundation. But that doesn't stop local nonprofits, like the Angela Claxton Foundation, from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Hospital hosts blood drive to combat nationwide blood shortage

Huntsville Hospital got close to experiencing a critical blood shortage, and officials hope the community will help them avoid that scenario. On Tuesday, the hospital teamed up with LifeSouth for an emergency blood drive. Clinical Lab Director Christie Campbell said fewer people are donating blood right now. She said it...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Pantry#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
realtysouth.com

1608 Ridge St NW

Mature trees and a very unique Mid Century modern home in the City limits of Cullman. It's like having the county setting in the city. The home is 3 bd/ 2 ba with dark hardwood floors throughout with a partially finished basement. When you walk in you are greeted with two sided gas fireplace. Both bathroom's have been updated with tile, and one host a large walk in shower. Kitchen offers farm house sink and gas stove with quartz countertops. This house offers so much that you have to see it for yourself. Call and set up your appointment today.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘The landscape is starting to breathe’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
AL.com

Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run

Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help fund the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project. The $20 million grant allows the city to move forward on a project it...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project

This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
AL.com

Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy