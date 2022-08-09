Mobile food pantry coming to New Hope in August

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) – A mobile food pantry will be helping those in need of groceries in New Hope later in August.

One Generation Away will set up its food pantry at New Hope High School (5216 Main Drive) on Saturday, August 20. Food will be given out starting at 9 a.m. and the pantry will be open until 10:30 a.m., or the food runs out, whichever comes first.

No registration or paperwork is needed to receive food; food will be given out on a first-come, first-served business so recipients should arrive early.

Volunteers are needed to help organize and distribute food as well; those interested in helping should show up at 7:30 a.m.

