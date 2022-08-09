ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County kicks off its Fall Seed Library with event

By WTXL Digital Staff
 1 day ago
Leon County Government are inviting community members out to a fun event on August 13 for the Fall Seed Library kickoff.

In partnership with the UF/IFAS Leon County Extension, the kickoff event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering hands-on seeding activities, a healthy cooking demonstration, vegetable gardening techniques, an Ask-a-Master-Gardener booth and sustainable gardening practices.

The event is open for all ages and will take place at the Leon County Main Library, located at 200 West Park Avenue.

All Leon County Public Library locations will also have the ten seed varieties available through the Fall Seed Library, beginning on August 13.

The 2022 fall seed varieties include Arugula, De Cicco Broccolia, Lacinato Kale, Peione Parsley, French Breakfast Radishes, Bright Lights Swiss Chard, Cylindra Beets, Scarlet Nantes Carrots, Vates Collards and New Red Fire Lettuce.

Leon County Office of Sustainability and UF/IFAS Leon County Extension will be available to answer questions regarding gardening needs at the kickoff event.

Since 2015, seasonal seed varieties have been offered each fall and spring to residents at the Leon County Public Library by the Leon County Seed Library Program. The program strives to encourage local residents to grow their own healthy, nutritious food as well as practice sustainable gardening.

For more information regarding the Leon County Seed Library, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SeedLibrary [lnks.gd] .

Comments

